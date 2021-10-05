Lucidworks, Inc.: Lucidworks Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup and Agenda for Activate 2021

Lucidworks welcomes keynote speakers Kate O'Neill, world-renowned author, and Amy Eschliman, Google Cloud's Managing Director of Retail, at virtual Activate on October 14, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021, the provider of next-generation AI-powered search applications and pioneer of the Connected Experience Cloud, today announced keynote programs and the agenda for their annual Activate Search and AI Conference . The event will take place virtually in two different time zones on October 14th from 9am to 2pm PST and 9:30am to 11:30am BST.



This year's Activate agenda includes keynotes from:

KO Insights: Kate O'Neill, Acclaimed author and Founder of KO Insights

Kate O'Neill, Acclaimed author and Founder of KO Insights Google Cloud: Amy Eschliman, Managing Director of Retail

Amy Eschliman, Managing Director of Retail Lucidworks: Will Hayes, CEO



O'Neill will discuss how technology can solve human problems at scale while creating better human connectedness. Eschliman will share how Google Cloud helps retailers drive digital transformation by accelerating omnichannel revenue growth. Hayes will explain how Lucidworks uses next-generation search to help brands connect with their customers and employees.

"Our customers solve mission-critical challenges with smarter, easier, and faster search every single day," says Will Hayes, CEO, Lucidworks. "At our annual Activate conference we have the opportunity to hear from world-renowned brands, visionaries, and technologists in the industry. Come learn how advancements in search and re-imagining digital experiences are shaping the future of connection and creating value in every digital interaction."

In addition to the keynotes and talks from Lucidworks internal experts around enhancing experiences for commerce, customer service, and workplace, Activate 2021 will feature sessions from these organizations:

Baymard Institute: "6 UX Lessons from Testing Ecommerce Search Experiences" with Kathryn Totz, Senior UX Researcher

"6 UX Lessons from Testing Ecommerce Search Experiences" with Kathryn Totz, Senior UX Researcher Forrester: "Increase Customer Lifetime Value with Connected Experiences" with Kate Leggett, Forrester VP and Principal Analyst

"Increase Customer Lifetime Value with Connected Experiences" with Kate Leggett, Forrester VP and Principal Analyst Google Cloud: "Scaling Security with Google Cloud Platform" with Tiffany Lewis, Google Cloud Security & Compliance Specialist



The full conference agenda can be found here .

Go here for registration and more information on this year's virtual event.

About Activate Search and AI Conference

The Activate Conference brings together search, AI, machine learning, and data science experts with ecommerce, customer service, and knowledge management leaders to help customers find what they are looking for and connect employees with information and insights.

Learn about search relevance, next-gen user interfaces like chatbots and virtual assistants, and how to deploy transformative technologies to connect your users and data. Hear case studies and learn how to create connected experiences for customers and employees. Visit Activate-conf.com for more info.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks connects experiences throughout the entire user journey to meet customer and employee intent in the moment. Lucidworks Connected Experience Cloud.