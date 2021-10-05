DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Grand City Properties S.A.

Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers



05.10.2021 / 17:18

Luxembourg - 05 October 2021

Grand City Properties S.A. ('Grand City Properties') announced on 30 July 2021 that the total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of Grand City Properties amounted to 176,187,899 voting rights (including any suspended voting rights).

As of 04 October 2021, in connection with its share buy-back programme Grand City Properties acquired 5.05% of the total number of voting rights attached to its shares.

