Kudelski IoT and Idneo Enable Secure and Simple Accessibility Solutions to Electric Vehicles and Mobility-As-A-Service Clients



05.10.2021 / 17:45



The solution, in deployment at innovative electric vehicles (EV) companies, enables users

to securely enter and start vehicles with only a key fob, NFC card or smartphone

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix (AZ), USA and Barcelona, Spain - October 5, 2021 - Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, and Idneo Technologies, a leading engineering service company with deep technological know-how in automotive, industrial, medical, consumer and IoT products, today announced the expansion of its partnership to include connectivity solutions for EV manufacturers and mobility-as-a-service providers. The solution is available today and is currently being deployed at several American EV provider companies. As physical keys and cards are increasingly being replaced by digital options, smartphones are emerging as the dominant platform to enable that. Kudelski IoT and Idneo's solution allows people to use their smartphones to automatically and securely provide touchless access to valuable assets like vehicles. The solution allows control of who has vehicle access, and exactly when and for how long that access is granted. If authorized, a user can easily share temporary access to the vehicle with another party, like a restaurant valet or a family member, using the associated app. Not only does this lead to increased convenience and security, but it also empowers mobility companies to introduce exciting new business models that have the potential to change the way people use urban transportation. The solution leverages the Kudelski IoT keySTREAM security stack to enable trusted access commands and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) multi-point proximity detection, which is a common technology available in most smart devices today. NFC cards and web portal-based access options are also available. The Kudelski IoT solution is integrated seamlessly with Idneo's technologies to control access to functions like door locks and ignition. Together, these two state-of-the-art technology sets push forward the development and transformation of the automotive sector to make mobility safer and more secure. 'Safety has always been the hallmark of the automotive industry, but consumers increasingly expect convenience and ease of use as well,' said Alberto Robles, Mobility Business Unit Director, Idneo. 'By integrating Kudelski IoT keySTREAM technology directly with our hardware, we guarantee that both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and consumers alike will benefit not only from safety and convenience, but also from the robust cybersecurity protections Kudelski is known for.' The joint solution enables vehicle OEMs to easily integrate access and connectivity functions into their vehicles with robust security based on a unique root of trust. This enables a wide variety of different use cases, from smartphone-based access for vehicle owners, to innovative on-demand access business models for corporations. Kudelski IoT designed the security for its secure solution based on more than three decades of experience protecting and monetizing high-value digital and physical assets like pay media, paid parking, ski lifts, stadiums and corporate IT networks. More than 11,000 companies worldwide trust Kudelski Group to protect and enable their businesses. 'So many aspects of vehicles are becoming digital, and it was only a matter of time before keys would follow as well,' said Patrick Hauert, VP Products at Kudelski IoT. 'By embedding secure foundations into the vehicle and overlaying a rich set of access rules and entitlements, we enable both manufacturers and mobility-as-a-service providers to develop and deploy exciting new business models that will transform the way people move through society. Our security expertise combined with Idneo's engineering excellence will make an interconnected life available to millions of consumers around the globe.' The Idneo/Kudelski IoT solution is available to automotive manufacturers today and can be deployed in other environments (smart buildings, smart cities, etc.) as well.



About Kudelski IOT Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IOT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com. About Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that encompass digital content security, public access, cybersecurity, and IoT. NAGRA provides end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. SKIDATA is the world market leader in public access and visitor management with over 10,000 installations in over 100 countries, providing fast and safe access for people and vehicles. Kudelski Security is an innovative, independent provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions to help enterprises and public sector institutions assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. Kudelski IoT provides end-to-end solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com. About Idneo We support our customers to transform their businesses through the integration of customized and innovative technological solutions. Idneo Technologies is a one-stop technology service company specialized in the design, development, certification and manufacturing of technological added-value products or services. Our highly qualified and customer-oriented team of more than 450 professionals has a wide expertise in our targeted markets, which has allowed us to consolidate as a reference engineering and manufacturing partner in the mobility, medtech and industrial markets, offering international service to multiple companies worldwide. www.idneo.com Media contacts Christopher Schouten

