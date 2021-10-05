The "Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report by Product (Kits Reagents, Lateral Flow Readers), by Application, by Technique, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lateral flow assays market is expected to reach USD 8.51 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Major drivers of the market include an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, a rise in government initiatives to curb infectious and chronic diseases, a rise in demand for point of care testing, and strategic mergers acquisitions among others.

Continuous strategic initiatives by leading and emerging players to develop and launch advanced products are anticipated to significantly support the market growth. For instance, in January 2021, U.K.-based Sensyne Health launched MagnifEye, a novel smartphone app that utilizes deep machine learning AI to automate the accurate reading of lateral flow diagnostic tests.

Additionally, in March 2021, IUL SA, a Spain-based lateral flow products manufacturer, introduced its new lateral flow reader, iPeak+. In addition, a rise in mergers and collaborations by market players is anticipated to facilitate access to novel lateral flow technologies.

In April 2021, DiaSorin, an Italian biotechnology company, entered into a strategic collaboration with Lumos Diagnostics to launch its new immunoassay PoC platform, LIAISON IQ. This platform will be Diasorin's newest generation CLIA-waived immunoassay PoC platform for the lateral flow readers market.

Moreover, in August 2019, Qiagen signed a strategic distribution agreement with ViroGates A/S a Denmark-based healthcare company to increase access of its lateral flow reader to other geographies.

A rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, including the outbreak of COVID-19, and an increase in government initiatives to curb COVID-19, HIV, and other communicable diseases are anticipated to create significant demand for lateral flow devices.

According to the U.S. Department of Health Human Services, the U.S. government has formed the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) that works towards preventing, early detection, and responding to new as well as existing risks related to AIDS and HIV.

Additionally, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has several programs aimed to increase research-related activities pertaining to HIV/AIDS treatment and management globally. NIH engages in research related to prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and precaution measures to curb HIV infection.

Report Highlights

The outbreak of COVID-19 has created significant demand for lateral flow assays for conducting mass testing in the U.S. and European countries. However, increasing vaccinations leading to reduced COVID-19 cases in the coming years may hamper the segment growth

By product, kits and reagents held the largest share in 2020 as they offer easy, effective, and rapid diagnosis of chronic and infectious diseases

The clinical testing application segment held the largest market share in 2020 owing to an increase in the incidence of infectious diseases, a rise in the pressure to reduce overall healthcare costs, and increasing demand for POC testing devices that can be used in any healthcare setting

Technological advancements in the healthcare sector, innovation in technology and devices, and an increase in the adoption of POC testing by patients and healthcare professionals are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights

Chapter 3 Lateral Flow Assay Market Variables, Trends Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Regulatory Framework

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Rise in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Across the Globe

3.4.1.2 Growing Demand for Point-of-Care (PoC) Testing

3.4.1.3 Technological Advancements

3.4.1.4 Increase in Usage of Home-Based Lateral Flow Assay Devices

3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1 Implementation of Excise Duty on Medical Devices in the U.S.

3.4.2.2 Intense Competition Among Vendors

3.4.3 Market Opportunities Analysis

3.4.3.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

3.4.3.2 Developing Countries Provide Untapped Markets for Multinational Players

3.4.3.3 Evolving Applications of Lateral Flow Assays

3.4.4 Market Challenges Analysis

3.4.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Frameworks and Time-Consuming Approval Processes

3.4.4.2 Limited Reimbursements for Lateral Flow Assay Products

3.5 Lateral Flow Assay Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4 Lateral Flow Assay Market Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company Categorization

4.3 Public Companies

4.4 Private Companies

Chapter 5 Lateral Flow Assay Market: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 2028

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Lateral Flow Assay Market, by Product, 2016 to 2028

5.5 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

5.6 Kits Reagents

5.7 Lateral Flow Readers

Chapter 6 Lateral Flow Assay Market: Application Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition Scope

6.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 2028

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Lateral Flow Assay Market, by Application, 2016 to 2028

6.5 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

6.6 Clinical Testing

6.7 Veterinary Diagnostics

6.8 Food Safety Environment Testing

6.9 Drug Development Quality Testing

Chapter 7 Lateral Flow Assay Market: Technique Estimates and Trend Analysis

7.1 Definition Scope

7.2 Technique Market Share Analysis, 2020 2028

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Global Lateral Flow Assay Market, by Technique, 2016 to 2028

7.5 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

7.6 Sandwich Assays

7.7 Competitive Assays

7.8 Multiplex Detection Assays

Chapter 8 Lateral Flow Assay Market: End-use Estimates and Trend Analysis

8.1 Definition Scope

8.2 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2020 2028

8.3 Segment Dashboard

8.4 Global Lateral Flow Assay Market, by End-use, 2016 to 2028

8.5 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

8.6 Hospitals Clinics

8.7 Diagnostic Laboratories

8.8 Home Care

8.9 Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Companies

8.10 Others

Chapter 9 Lateral Flow Assay Market: Regional Estimates Trend Analysis

9.1 Regional Market Snapshot

9.2 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2020

9.3 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political Legal, Economic and Technological)

9.4 Market Size Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028

Chapter 10 Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, Strategic Initiatives)

10.1 Company Profiles

10.1.1 Quidel Corporation

10.1.2 Abbott Laboratories

10.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

10.1.4 Danaher Corporation

10.1.5 Siemens AG

10.1.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.1.7 bioMerieux SA

10.1.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.1.10 QIAGEN N.V.

10.1.11 Perkinelmer Inc.

10.1.12 Hologic Inc.

10.1.13 Merck KGaA

