Reporting Central: Custom Information Services and Reporting-Central have Merged

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Two longtime Dynamics GP Channel and Community partners have merged. Custom Information Services, a 30-year Dynamics GP and IT Managed Service partner, and Reporting-Central, a leading ISV innovator and developer of The Closer and The Corrector aka "The Closer Guys", have merged. In a continuing environment of transition and change in the extended Dynamics GP community, the merged companies are committed to providing a long-term consistent place for support, enhanced user experience, and continued innovation with new and existing solutions.

The merger with Reporting-Central, further enhances CIS' ERP product and service offerings. "The combination of Reporting-Central with our ERP expertise will provide our clients with the Dynamics GP depth and breadth needed for continued long-term success," said Tim Riddle, president of Custom Information Services. "Our market is changing rapidly. With this merger, we want everyone to know our full commitment is to Dynamics GP and the user community."

CIS will leverage Reporting Central's exclusive Microsoft GP Dynamics ISV tools to provide affordable and time saving options to its customers and the greater Dynamics GP user base.

"Our background is all Dynamics GP. Our solutions (The Closer, The Corrector and The Validator) and our deep experience will accelerate Custom Information Services ability to provide meaningful ERP solutions to meet the user communities changing needs," said Reporting-Central Vice President Shane Hall.

There have been no changes to management or personnel. "The integration of both companies will take place over the coming weeks but most importantly all of our clients will continue to receive the same high-quality services and solutions they have come to expect," stated Riddle.

Custom Information Services and Reporting-Central, will continue to operate under their respective brand names. "The team feels strongly that our joining of forces will allow us to realize our strategic goal of being the premier service and solution provider for the Dynamics GP market," Riddle added.

About Custom Information Services

Custom Information Services (CIS) has been an IT partner, installing, implementing, and supporting line of business applications and network infrastructure for small and medium businesses since 1989. With three decades of experience in IT strategies and ERP solutions, CIS is known as customer-centric IT solutions provider with a business-first focus. CIS explicitly thrives in meeting clients' technology and security needs, modernizing their IT approach, and innovating their business with effective IT strategies. These strategies give all CIS clients a cutting-edge advantage.

Learn more at https://customis.com

About Reporting-Central

Reporting-Central is focused on making Microsoft Dynamics GP® a better business solution by assuring the quality and integrity of the data the Dynamics GP community relies on to run their businesses. Over the past 20 years, Reporting Central team members have worked with more than 800 Dynamics GP customers. Reporting Central's solutions and services enable Dynamics GP users to have the highest level of data integrity within Dynamics GP while saving customers time and money. When the quality and integrity of your system, processes and data are assured, more informed business decisions can be made.

Learn more at https://reporting-central.com

