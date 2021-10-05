Adcore Inc.: Amphy, The Largest Live Learning Marketplace, Announces Launch of Social Commerce Amid Record Growth

The Company Also Announces Hitting an Important Milestone of 1,000+ Live Classes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF) (FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amphy, the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace, is launching its "social commerce" feature across all its classes. Social commerce allows users to invite friends to share an Amphy class together, providing both the users and their friends with a significant discount on the original class price.

Similar social commerce models have been popularized by some of the world's most successful hyper-growth companies, such as Pinduoduo, whose model decreases pricing as the number of users that buy an item increases. Amphy hopes that with this announcement, users will feel encouraged to bring a friend or family member to join them in live online learning on Amphy.

The release of the social commerce option indicates Amphy's ascent into a new level of engagement, becoming more than just a live learning website, but also a place for people to connect and interact with friends and family both near and far.

Amphy's announcement comes at an important time, as the Company recently hit a noteworthy milestone of 1,000+ live classes. This makes Amphy the world's largest and most diverse live learning marketplace online today, enabling users to explore whatever topic they're most interested in, from any place in the world, with anyone in the world.

"Our goal is to make learning an enjoyable experience and what can be more fun than attending a class together with friends and family. Amphy's new social commerce feature accomplishes just that,' said Kovi Fine, Amphy's Head of Operations. "The new social commerce option of Amphy makes it easier and more affordable than ever to learn something new with the people you care about. Learning is most successful long-term when it's social and there is a support system of fellow learners, and this enhancement fosters a strong community environment," Mr. Fine added.

"Amphy growth to-date exceeded our most optimistic expectations and I'm sure that with the new social commerce capability the platform growth will only accelerate, transforming our growing community of lifetime learners to Amphy advocates, using the power of social networks to promote Amphy and help us build our global name," concluded Omri Brill, Adcore's CEO.

ABOUT AMPHY

Founded in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, Amphy is the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace. With Amphy, learners can choose from over 1,000 classes across 70 categories to grow their passions and skills, expand their childrens' learning opportunities, and much more. Instructors on the Amphy platform join a vibrant virtual teacher community that promotes and supports their success through enrichment seminars, marketing and advertising, and a suite of tools that allow them to run their classes hassle-free and focus on their students. Amphy students gain access to high-quality, personalized classes accessible from 24/7, as well as join a growing community of lifelong learners.

For more on Amphy please visit - https://www.amphy.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/

