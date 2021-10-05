DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) announces its first UAE client, fashion retailer group Maison-B-More, validating its international expansion blueprint
With a strong online platform, the group was looking to infuse its digital know-how into its physical stores and develop further loyalty initiatives based on purchases across platforms. Thanks to the beaconsmind solution, the group will be able to interact in real time with personalised offers with its clients, based on their purchase history and location within their stores.
Mr. Anis Al Jallaf, Chairman and CEO of Maison-B-More, said "Thanks to beaconsmind, we will be able to offer an experience in our physical stores that incorporates the best marketing techniques we have developed online. Given our exclusive access to brands, we have a high share of loyal, repeat customers. However, we have not been able to fully tap into this potential across our network of stores and offer our clients with a differentiated experience in stores. This is now made possible and easy with beaconsmind. Our marketing teams are excited access such a powerful tool and interact with our customers in a way they have never experienced before."
For beaconsmind, this new client comes only 2 months after announcing the Roberto Cavalli acquisition and confirms a shortening of the sales cycles for the company. It also further validates the international expansion strategy of beaconsmind that was announced this year. The company's local sales force has built a significant pipeline of potential clients with a high appetite for the company's location-based marketing solution in the sectors of mall operations, gyms, supermarkets/hypermarkets, logistics, culture, and Hotels/Restaurants/Cafes.
Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind AG, said "We are delighted to start our journey in the Gulf region with an innovative fashion group such as Maison-B-More. We are now developing an expertise in fashion retail, and we look forward to co-creating the future of physical shopping with our clients. This win illustrates that the local appetite for innovative technology solutions is high. The sales process goes faster in the Gulf thanks to centralised decision-making powers, which leads to faster sales cycles for us. Our strong pipeline demonstrates that the Middle East embraces new technologies, and our marketing solution will have a significant impact on our clients' shopping experience."
About Maison-B-More
For more information, please visit www.maison-b-more.com
For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com
