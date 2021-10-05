DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales

Beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) announces its first UAE client, fashion retailer group Maison-B-More, validating its international expansion blueprint



Zurich, Switzerland - October 5, 2021 - beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains announced it will implement its location-based marketing solution for its very first UAE client, the fashion retail group Maison-B-More. The group will use beaconsmind's software Suite and Bluetooth Beacon hardware in stores. This client success, acquired in a record timeframe, highlights the legitimacy of beaconsmind's international expansion blueprint, and points to more successes to come from its strong pre-opening program which will be replicated before the next openings in APAC and Americas.



Only 5 months after opening its Middle East outpost in Dubai, UAE, beaconsmind announces its first local client acquisition. The speed from approach to closing illustrates the local appetite for solutions that extract more profit out of retail stores, and the broader industry's move towards transforming their physical stores into digital destinations. Established in Dubai in 1985, Maison-B-More's boutiques and online store are home to over 160 fashion labels from across the world and the group is the prime distributor and retailer of some of the largest global luxury fashion brands in the UAE. Physical stores are located in malls (including the Dubai Mall and the WAFI Mall) as well as in the Atlantis Dubai. The retailer is part of the Fanar Group, a broader conglomerate including hotels in the UAE and Switzerland, holiday homes, hotel apartments and restaurants, with whom beaconsmind is actively discussing implementing its hospitality solutions. With a strong online platform, the group was looking to infuse its digital know-how into its physical stores and develop further loyalty initiatives based on purchases across platforms. Thanks to the beaconsmind solution, the group will be able to interact in real time with personalised offers with its clients, based on their purchase history and location within their stores. Mr. Anis Al Jallaf, Chairman and CEO of Maison-B-More, said "Thanks to beaconsmind, we will be able to offer an experience in our physical stores that incorporates the best marketing techniques we have developed online. Given our exclusive access to brands, we have a high share of loyal, repeat customers. However, we have not been able to fully tap into this potential across our network of stores and offer our clients with a differentiated experience in stores. This is now made possible and easy with beaconsmind. Our marketing teams are excited access such a powerful tool and interact with our customers in a way they have never experienced before." For beaconsmind, this new client comes only 2 months after announcing the Roberto Cavalli acquisition and confirms a shortening of the sales cycles for the company. It also further validates the international expansion strategy of beaconsmind that was announced this year. The company's local sales force has built a significant pipeline of potential clients with a high appetite for the company's location-based marketing solution in the sectors of mall operations, gyms, supermarkets/hypermarkets, logistics, culture, and Hotels/Restaurants/Cafes. Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind AG, said "We are delighted to start our journey in the Gulf region with an innovative fashion group such as Maison-B-More. We are now developing an expertise in fashion retail, and we look forward to co-creating the future of physical shopping with our clients. This win illustrates that the local appetite for innovative technology solutions is high. The sales process goes faster in the Gulf thanks to centralised decision-making powers, which leads to faster sales cycles for us. Our strong pipeline demonstrates that the Middle East embraces new technologies, and our marketing solution will have a significant impact on our clients' shopping experience." About Maison-B-More

Maison-B-More is a Dubai-based fashion retail group. Established in 1985, Maison-B-More's boutiques and online store are home to over 160 fashion labels from across the world and the group is the prime distributor and retailer of some of the largest global luxury fashion brands in the UAE. Physical stores are located in malls (including the Dubai Mall and the WAFI Mall) as well as in the Atlantis Dubai. The retailer is part of the Fanar Group, a broader conglomerate including hotels in the UAE and Switzerland, holiday homes, hotel apartments and restaurants, with whom beaconsmind is actively discussing implementing its hospitality solutions. For more information, please visit www.maison-b-more.com



About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com beaconsmind

Max Weiland, Founder & CEO

maxweiland@beaconsmind.com

Tel.: +41 44 380 73-73 Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

NewCap

nmerigeau@newcap.fr Investor Relations / Strategic Communication

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

NewCap

