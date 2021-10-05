Southen Luxury Homes: Reynolds Lake Oconee Builder, Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes, Named to Modern Luxury's 'Modern Men of Atlanta' List

President Kevin Aycock receives recognition for his role as the head of Southern Luxury Homes in the renowned magazine, Modern Luxury

GREENSBORO, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Kevin Aycock, President of Southern Luxury Homes, has spent more than two decades refining his craft and learning how to create flawless designs that are catered to the interests and needs of each individual client. Throughout his career, he has received accolades from a long list of major names, including multiple from renowned magazine Modern Luxury. Even though Aycock has already been recognized as Best of Atlanta in Modern Luxury's 2021 ranks, now he is featured once again as one of the Modern Men in the Modern Luxury Spotlight. In this list, Modern Luxury Magazine includes some of the most distinguished men that are taking Atlanta by storm. These outstanding industry leaders are shaping the future of their respective fields as some of the most prominent influencers in their community.

Recognition is not always easy to come by, but Aycock's unwavering commitment to his clients has helped to push him ahead of the rest. Known for his work on over 400 luxury homes, Aycock inspires with his incredible focus on design, which he follows with a committed dedication to the building process. Every step of the way, Aycock makes sure that he provides valuable insight and support for the Southern Luxury Homes team, to the benefit and delight of his clients. He brings the same care and commitment that he offers his loving wife and superstar realtor, Jordan Aycock, and their son. Kevin Aycock is a family man through and through, and when clients work with him, they are treated like family.

At the center of Aycock's commitment to creating incredible custom homes is his core driving force, which focuses on maintaining pride in his craftsmanship. Though he brings incredible talent, since day one he has placed an emphasis on creating homes that he can be proud of. Ever the creative, Reynolds Lake Oconee builder , Kevin Aycock, treats every single client that walks in his door like they are his only client and works hard to offer them his very best.

With this level of prestige, it is no surprise that clients are always waiting to work with the Southern Luxury Homes team. He describes his process as courtship and has been known to end up very close with his clients throughout their time together. Spending this much time together, with some projects lasting years, has empowered Aycock to form long-lasting bonds with them for the duration of the home building process and beyond. Bringing this together with his commitment to his community and his passion for giving back, it isn't a surprise that Kevin Aycock is one of the Modern Men to watch. Only time will tell what masterpieces Southern Luxury Homes will bring in the years ahead.

About Modern Luxury

Modern Luxury is a major publication that aims to share today's leading brands in luxury spaces. Known for their keen eye for detail and understanding of how to reach affluent audiences all around the United States, this big name in luxury aims to provide only the best.

About Southern Luxury Homes

The philosophy of Southern Luxury Homes is simple: create beautiful houses that become homes, and homes that become part of the community for a lifetime. And Southern Luxury Homes does just that - through the incorporation of the newest trends and innovations combined with the utilization of the best quality materials and craftsmanship. Southern Luxury Homes is a dedicated home design company that helps its clients to identify the untapped dreams that can be used to create custom homes. With decades of experience, Kevin Aycock leads his team to greatness and provides custom home solutions that exceed the expectations of their clients every single time. Powered by a love for art and design, this group builds homes that highlight the luxury difference in a way that their clients can see and feel. A result of many years of experience in the building and real estate industry, the Southern Luxury Homes team possesses a keen eye for detail and an impressive level of expertise at every phase of the process - from breaking ground to welcoming you home.

Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes is an esteemed custom Lake Oconee Builder that believes homes should be tailored exactly to your wants and needs. Southern Luxury Homes builds custom homes that reflect the personality and tastes of its owners.

