Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT), the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft", is pleased to announce a record 36 new communities "onboarded" with its Voyent Alert! Notification Service in Q3, which represents 100% growth over the previous quarter. Sales were augmented with initial wins in the US market (6 communities) and a growing number of enterprise deals.

"Having captured our first US wins, we are pleased with the momentum we are seeing in our market expansion," explains Brian McKinney, President and CEO of ICEsoft. "Our launch into the US market was very targeted, with initial campaigns focused on a small number of states. Similar to the Canadian market, it took a few months to secure a foothold within a new geographic region, but once initial sales were secured, sales with neighboring communities have been quickly realized through referrals. We look forward to expanding our presence in the US market and other verticals."

The Voyent Alert! mass notification system provides targeted and enriched media alerts to community members, residents and employees during critical events such as fires, floods, or evacuation orders as well as important day-to-day informational notices such as road construction, service outages or COVID-19 updates. Unlike competitive mass notification systems, Voyent Alert's notifications are personalized with critical information such as a recipient's distance and direction to an incident, maps, visuals and critical attachments.

Personalized & Enriched Emergency Alerts and Informational Notices via Voyent Alert! Mass Notification System

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

Voyent Alert! is an ICEsoft Technologies solution created in 2018 to provide personalized and enriched communication services for municipalities, regional governments, first responders, organizations, and institutions. Built on ICEsoft's suite of legacy products, Voyent Alert! is a new Software-as-a-Service offering for delivering context-enriched notifications and content.

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) is a software as a service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers.

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Corporate Changes, Private Placement and shares for debt transactions, assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this material change report describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

