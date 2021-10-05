- (PLX AI) - Swisscom announces Court ruling on optical fibre expansion.
- • Swisscom says Federal Administrative Court has concluded that the measures ordered by COMCO should be maintained
- • Swisscom greatly regrets this decision as its choice of the point-to-multipoint architecture for the expansion is based on a successful international model, the company says
- • Swisscom says impact of the ruling will be to delay the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) optical fibre expansion
