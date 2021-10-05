Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI), an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner, today announced the closing of its previously-announced upsized initial public offering in the United States of 15,927,500 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 15,927,500 ordinary shares, including 2,077,500 ADSs sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' previously granted option to purchase additional ADSs. All ADSs sold in the offering were offered by Exscientia at a public offering price of $22.00 per ADS. The total gross proceeds to Exscientia from the offering were approximately $350.4 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Exscientia. The offering was upsized from the number of shares offered at launch and priced at the top of the price range indicated at launch.

The Company also closed the concurrent sale of an additional 7,272,727 ADSs at a price of $22.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of $160.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions payable by Exscientia, in concurrent private placements to SVF II Excel (DE) LLC, or Softbank, and the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation.

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Barclays Capital Inc. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 30, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our pipeline demonstrates our ability to rapidly translate scientific concepts into precision-designed therapeutic candidates, with more than 25 projects advancing, including the first three AI-designed drug candidates to enter Phase 1 clinical trials.

