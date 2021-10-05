Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-powered payment card-linked solutions, announces that it has issued BDC Capital the 3,000,000 loan warrants ("Loan Warrant(s)") which the Company mentioned in a press release dated June 30, 2021 (the "June 30th News Release"). In the June 30th New Release, the Company announced that, as consideration for amending the terms of the BDC Loan, Mobi724 agreed to issue Loan Warrants to BDC Capital. Each Loan Warrant is exercisable until December 15, 2023 and entitles BDC Capital to purchase one common share of Mobi724 at a price of $0.06 per share. As per the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the issuance of the Loan Warrants remains conditional to the final approval of the TSXV.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Make Every Transaction an Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

Legal Disclaimer

Mobi724 cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by Mobi724 are subject to risks and uncertainties, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item 'Risk Factors and Uncertainties' in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A SOLICITATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

