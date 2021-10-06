Leading Digital Marketing Group, Incubeta today announced their recent acquisition of analytic experts, Panalysis. The acquisition of the Sydney-based company will expand Incubeta's global expertise, allowing them to continue driving growth for businesses across the world, while building upon the existing partnership Incubeta currently has with Google.

Present in over 18 countries globally, Incubeta is a market leading specialist that uses the power of digital to unlock and amplify business growth potential through bespoke, localised digital solutions with global expertise. Founded in 2001, Panalysis specialises in Strategy Design, Implementation, Data Quality Support, Operational Support, Google Marketing Platform and Consulting services, gaining notoriety in 2006 as Google's first premium partner in Australia, and one of the first 15 globally.

Panalysis's capabilities and business mantra complement that of Incubeta's and with this acquisition Incubeta boosts its local expertise and expands its capabilities to drive true business growth for its customers.

Lars Lehne, Group CEO of Incubeta comments: "Expansions such as these are a key part of our global growth strategy, and having Panalysis join the Incubeta family fits squarely with our ongoing strategy of acquiring companies that complement our core business in digital marketing. I'm excited for Incubeta to expand its existing business in Australia, and the acquisition of Panalysis will only bring us closer to our customers and contribute to our recognition as digital marketing experts".

Rod Jacka, Managing Director of Panalysis, Australia comments: "We're proud to be joining the Incubeta team. After a comprehensive planning process to best position Panalysis for future growth and expansion, we are confident that the strength of Incubeta's leadership, the alignment of our respective values and our combined passion for and experience in digital and analytics is a natural fit that will prove to be a long and successful relationship. Key to our decision was our focus on clients and the ability to serve them better. Through access to greater resources and an increased ability to attract world-class talent, Panalysis will extend the depth of our services to further support our clients' goals and outcomes, all whilst maintaining our small by design, boutique, high touch approach to client service".

Sam Shennan, Managing Director, Incubeta Australia comments: "We're thrilled to have Panalysis join the Incubeta family in Australia, and this acquisition is a fantastic opportunity for us to expand our existing best practices, using their analytical expertise and disciplines to champion growth for our clients and ultimately drive improved performance"

About Incubeta

Incubeta is a marketing partner built specifically to help businesses upgrade their growth. An international team of experts in marketing, technology, data and creative, Incubeta are a team of over 440 creators, thinkers, makers and doers.

Present in 18 offices worldwide, Incubeta is a market leading specialist that uses the power of digital to unlock and amplify business growth potential through bespoke, localised digital solutions with global expertise. With 20+ years of experience in the digital space, Incubeta puts the ownership and control of the customer experience back in the hands of the advertiser.

As the largest and longest established GMP sales partner in EMEA and APAC, Incubeta has proven through working with top-tier brands that they are leading specialists in helping advertisers tackle complex projects such as in-housing, dynamic creative, data activation, real 1:1 marketing, and industry-specific segmentation modelling. Incubeta is primed to help advertisers deliver complex use cases across Google's Maturity Framework and Menu of Services.

About Panalysis

The brainchild of Rod Jacka, Panalysis was born out of a deep desire to provide truly credible, accurate, and independent analytics to help drive better business and marketing decisions.

First launched in Sydney, 2001, Panalysis quickly gained notoriety as Google's first analytics partner in Australia, giving them the clout (and credibility) to deliver best practice solutions.

For over 20 years they've built a solid foundation as expert advisors, facilitators and collaborators.

