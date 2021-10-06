Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.10.2021
STRONG BUY! InnoCan Pharma meldet herausragende Studienergebnisse!
HEXAGON PURUS ASA WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 
Tradegate
06.10.21
08:12 Uhr
2,635 Euro
-0,025
-0,94 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Hexagon Purus receives order from North American customer for fuel-cell electric yard trucks

Hexagon Purus has received an order for hydrogen fuel-cell electric yard trucks from a North American customer. The order has a value of approximately USD 2.1 million (approx. NOK 18 million).


Driving energy transformation

"As the push for the energy transition continues, we are proud to see that our technology can enable customers to switch to clean-energy vehicles for demanding port operations," says Todd Sloan, President, Hexagon Purus Systems.


Timing

The yard haulers are due to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Todd Sloan, President, Hexagon Purus Systems
Telephone: +1 250-470-8232 | todd.sloan@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA:
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
