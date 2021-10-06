Das Instrument 4HV CA5652971089 MAPLE LEAF GREEN WORLD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2021The instrument 4HV CA5652971089 MAPLE LEAF GREEN WORLD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2021Das Instrument DML AU000000SYA5 SAYONA MINING LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2021The instrument DML AU000000SYA5 SAYONA MINING LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2021Das Instrument G061 FR0013399474 GENKYOTEX S.A. EO 1,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2021The instrument G061 FR0013399474 GENKYOTEX S.A. EO 1,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2021Das Instrument BZI PLBZ00000044 SANTANDER POLSKA M ZY 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2021The instrument BZI PLBZ00000044 SANTANDER POLSKA M ZY 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2021Das Instrument F9E US31816Q1013 FIREEYE INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2021The instrument F9E US31816Q1013 FIREEYE INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2021Das Instrument HVP0 BMG4600H1198 HOPSON DEV. (PB/L) HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2021The instrument HVP0 BMG4600H1198 HOPSON DEV. (PB/L) HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2021Das Instrument FLO FR0004076891 GROUPE FLO INH.EO 0,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2021The instrument FLO FR0004076891 GROUPE FLO INH.EO 0,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2021Das Instrument 4RX US76169B1026 REXNORD CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2021The instrument 4RX US76169B1026 REXNORD CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2021Das Instrument HAU2 KYG2114E1355 CHINA WATER I.GR. HD-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2021The instrument HAU2 KYG2114E1355 CHINA WATER I.GR. HD-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2021