Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Board Succession Planning

6 October 2021

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

BOARD SUCCESSION PLANNING

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the "Company") announces that Lorraine Baldry has informed the Board of her intention to retire as Chairman of the Company at the end of July 2022.

Following a thorough and comprehensive Chairman succession planning process led by Stephen Bligh and Graham Basham, independent non-executive directors of the Company, Alastair Hughes, the current Senior Independent Director of the Company, will be appointed as Chairman with effect from 31 July 2022.

Lorraine Baldry, Chairman of the Company, commented:

"We have put considerable thought into orderly Board succession planning in line with best practice. I am looking forward to leading the Company until July 2022, and I have no doubt that Alastair's extensive real estate expertise and knowledge of the Company will ensure his success in the role."

Alastair Hughes, Senior Independent Director, added:

"I am very much looking forward taking on the role of Chairman of the Company. On behalf of the Board and Schroders as Manager, I would like to express our thanks to Lorraine for her invaluable contribution to date. I look forward to working closely with Lorraine over the coming months."

In anticipation of the appointment of Alastair Hughes as Chairman, a third-party search firm will be engaged to conduct a search to identify a replacement Senior Independent Director of the Company.

Committee changes

As part of the succession planning process, Mr Graham Basham will become Chair of the Management Engagement Committee. This role will result in an increase of £5,000 in the director fees paid to Mr Basham. Following these changes, the composition of the Company's committees is as follows:

Committee Chair Members Audit Committee Stephen Bligh Graham Basham,

Alastair Hughes Management Engagement Committee Graham Basham Lorraine Baldry,

Stephen Bligh,

Alastair Hughes Nomination Committee Lorraine Baldry (Alastair Hughes from July 2022) Graham Basham,

Stephen Bligh,

Alastair Hughes

Committee terms of reference are available from the Company's website, or on request from the Company Secretary.



Enquiries

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:

Nick Montgomery 020 7658 6000

Schroder Investment Management Limited (Company Secretary)

Matthew Riley 020 7658 6596

FTI Consulting:

Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla / Ollie Parsons 020 3727 1000