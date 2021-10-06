Scientists led by Cambridge University fabricated an 'ultrathin' solar cell, just 80 nanometers thick, using gallium arsenide. The III-V cell achieved 9.08% conversion efficiency, and its developers have demonstrated in simulations that it could reach 16% with further optimization. Given its light weight and intrinsic resistance to radiation, the cell could be suitable to power satellites and other applications in space.Gallium-arsenide (GaAs), and other cell materials from the III-V group, have long been an area of interest for researchers working in solar PV thanks to their potential for very ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...