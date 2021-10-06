Pixon Energy has launched mono PERC half-cut-cell modules with output capacities ranging from 375 Wp to 410 Wp. The five-busbar modules can be used in all types of PV installations, including off-grid, residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale projects.From pv magazine India India's Pixon Energy has unveiled its new PIX MPH3 144 series half-cut monocrystalline PERC solar modules. The new panels offer power outputs ranging from 375 Wp to 410 Wp, with an efficiency rating of up to 20.4%. The panels feature 144 half-cells and a five-busbar design. They measure 2,010 mm × 1,000 mmm ...

