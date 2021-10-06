On Sunday, Australia set a new record for minimum operational demand, with the national grid dipping below 14 GW. Renewables met 55% of that, while rooftop solar accounted for 34%.From pv magazine Australia In case you were in need of a little mid-week pick me up, on the weekend Australian solar set two new records, with South Australian solar generating more electricity than the entire state needed, while the very next day rooftop solar plunged the national electricity market (NEM) to a new operational demand low, breaking the record it set just six weeks prior. This new minimum operational demand ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...