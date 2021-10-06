Lindab acquires the Swiss ventilation company Tecnovent

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindab expands its current operations in Switzerland with the acquisition of Tecnovent SA. With the acquisition, Lindab will get access to sales and production of ventilation grilles, roof hoods and rectangular ventilation ducts. Tecnovent has a strong position in the south east part of Switzerland and is currently one of Lindab's distributors.

Tecnovent is established in Lugano in the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland, where Lindab has no operations of its own. They are manufacturers of ventilation products such as roof hoods, grilles, and dampers, which gives Lindab access to local expertise and production capacity. Tecnovent is also a provider of rectangular ventilation ducts and complements Lindab's local product range well.

"We have a good collaboration with Tecnovent and look forward to them now becoming part of Lindab," says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab. "It is a company with strong customer relationships and high customer satisfaction that knows Lindab's product range well. We are also very pleased that Tecnovent's Managing Director and founder, Dario Bettinelli, will continue to run the business as part of Lindab."

"We look forward to being part of Lindab, with whom we have had a good relationship for a long time. We will benefit from Lindab's global purchasing and distribution network while contributing our knowledge of roof hoods and ventilation grilles, as well as our local presence.", says Dario Bettinelli, Managing Director and owner of Tecnovent.

Tecnovent SA was founded in 1998 and is run as a family company. They have production and sales in Lugano in the south east part of Switzerland. The company has annual sales of approximately SEK 20 million and an operating margin that is lower than Lindab's operating margin. Tecnovent has 15 employees.

Read more about Tecnovent on their website: https://www.tecnovent.ch/

