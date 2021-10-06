DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS PREPARES FOR PHASE I TRIAL TO TEST ITS DC CANCER VACCINE, ACCUVAC-D002, AGAINST MELANOMA



CSE: DTC FSE: DTC USOTC: DTCFF PRESS RELEASE DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS PREPARES FOR PHASE I TRIAL TO TEST ITS DC CANCER VACCINE, ACCUVAC-D002, AGAINST MELANOMA Vancouver, BC, Canada, October 6th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is finalizing all required steps in preparation to a pre-IND meeting to initiate a phase I trial against melanoma using its DC cancer vaccine candidate AccuVAC-D002. Defence has successfully exploited the use of its AccumTM technology platform to develop a large pipeline of products in immune-oncology and infectious diseases. Amongst its lead products is AccuVAC-D002, a DC-based cancer vaccine engineered to treat melanoma. The AccumTM technology platform is very efficient at enhancing intracellular delivery of proteins of pharmacological interests such as ADCs or vaccine antigens. Defence's scientific team recently identified a novel function for the use of "free" AccumTM and its recently developed variants as anti-cancer molecules.



"We have successfully moved our product pipeline forward and developed various cancer vaccines including AccuVAC-D002. With the synopsis in hand, we are actively working with a large established CRO in the USA to identify and set-up the site for our Phase I against melanoma in the first half of 2022", says Mr. Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics. Defence Therapeutics has antibody-drug conjugates and vaccines in late-stage pre-clinical development and/or undergoing GLP studies. With two DC cancer vaccines (AccuVAC-D001 and D002) undergoing manufacturing in clean rooms, Defence is most likely to initiate its Phase I trials in Q1/Q2 of 2022. Skin Cancer Treatment Market to reach USD 14.55 Billion with a 7.5% CAGR by 2027, according to a report by Fortune Business InsightsTM.



About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases. For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com



Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

