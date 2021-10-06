Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
06.10.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Storskogen to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, October 6, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Storskogen Group AB's shares (short name STOR B) commences today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Financials segment and is the
143rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Storskogen is a privately owned company founded in 2012, with a mission to
acquire and operate well-managed and profitable companies with leading
positions in their respective markets. Storskogen is divided into three
business areas, consisting of about 100 business units with around 7,000
employees, at the end of the second quarter 2021, more than two-thirds of which
are located outside metropolitan regions. 

"The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm will support Storskogen's long-term ability to
be the best possible owner of profitable small and medium-sized enterprises
that are looking for new ownership," said Daniel Kaplan, CEO of Storskogen.
"With strengthened access to the capital markets and improved brand awareness
we will be able to pursue our continued profitable growth strategy in more and
more geographies in our ever growing Storskogen." 

"We are excited to welcome Storskogen to the Nasdaq family as they list on the
Stockholm Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq.
"Storskogen has been able to nurture quality which has proven to be a
successful strategy when acquiring new companies. We look forward to follow
their journey as a Main Market listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
