Triskell Software, recognized as a Strategic Portfolio Management provider in Forrester's Q3 2021 Report for SPM Tools

MADRID, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triskell Software, one of the leading vendors of Enterprise Portfolio Management, has been included in the Q3 2021 Forrester Overview for Strategic Portfolio Management Tools. This report is a detailed summary that shows the most relevant vendors that can be found in this market. Triskell is included thanks to its background in delivering flexible solutions related to Project Portfolio and Strategic Portfolio Management.

Aligning strategic objectives with portfolio execution is a major challenge for enterprises today. As stated in the Forrester Overview, SPM tools are "technologies that automate the translation of enterprise strategic plans into product and service plans that bring actual business value through the prioritization and delivery of work initiatives" [1].

Therefore, in this context of digital transformation, in which it is essential for companies to deliver value in all the products and services they deliver to customers," tech executives should use this report to understand the value they can expect from an SPM provider"[1]., as explained in the Forrester Overview.

To ensure that strategic planning and execution go hand in hand, many organizations are acquiring SPM tools. Triskell Software's inclusion in this Forrester report is due to "offering in a single platform all the functionalities needed to help companies to achieve business agility and to stay on track during the execution of their strategic planning", says Angel Garcia, CEO of Triskell Software.

Business agility in strategic decision making is becoming increasingly complex due to the number of factors involved: definition of objectives, project prioritization, resource management, measurement of risks and costs, etc. On this point, Angel Garcia emphasizes the fact that "Triskell Software provides flexible solutions to all these management challenges from its platform, allowing companies to manage, monitor and analyze from a single place the execution of their strategy".

[1] Forrester, "Now Tech: Strategic Portfolio Management Tools, Q3 2021", Margo Visitacion, Chris Gardner, Sarah Morana, Andrew Dobak, Kara Hartig, 19 August 2021.

About Triskell

Triskell is a true Enterprise solution focused on Strategy Execution Management with advanced Project Portfolio Management features, helping to fill the gap between planning and proper execution. Triskell allows companies to plan, prioritize, manage and monitor their organization's initiatives. It includes tools for demand management, capacity management, project portfolio management, application portfolio management, resource management, financial management, waterfall and agile Project and product management, and IT service portfolio management.