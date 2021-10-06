Bulk Infrastructure, the Nordics' leading provider of ultra-scalable, highly connected, sustainable data centers, today announces that two of their solutions have been shortlisted by the DCS Awards 2021 review panel. The winners will be determined by an open voting process and will be announced at the in-person Awards Ceremony to be held on October 28 in London.

Supported by the Data Centre Alliance, the DCS Awards are designed to reward the product designers, manufacturers, suppliers, and providers operating in the data center arena. After a virtual ceremony in 2020, the awards return to their London location for 2021 for a physical, COVID-compliant event.

"It is rewarding to see our work in project design and implementation recognized as we bring high-performing sustainable digital infrastructure solutions to market," observes Rob Elder, Vice President, Data Centers for Bulk. "Service and sustainability are powerful factors in the ICT value chain and the benefits of the Nordics are gaining prominence in enterprise and hyperscale growth and planning."

Bulk entered nominations in two categories for 2021. In the DCS Project Awards, Bulk's nomination Unlocking Renewable Energy During Lockdown reached the finals in the Pandemic Project of the Year subcategory. The project featured a scalable, cost-effective HPC research expansion project for a UK Quant Hedge Fund that hinged on creative remote collaboration approaches amid COVID restrictions to meet the fund's sustainability and value criteria.

In the DCS Company Awards, the company's nomination Racing to Bring Sustainable Infrastructure to a Global Audience reached the finals in the Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability and Efficiency subcategory. The nomination highlights key elements in Bulk's success including the clean energy benefits of Norway's vast renewable energy supplies, and the company's work toward "unlocking the world's renewable energy giants" through the Leif Erikson subsea cable project that will connect sustainable infrastructure in the Nordics with comparable resources in Atlantic Canada.

Voting is open across all categories through October 15 through the DCA Awards 2021 website.

To learn more about Bulk Data Centers, please visit www.bulkinfrastructure.com.

About Bulk Data Centers

Bulk Data Centers (Bulk) delivers ultra-flexible, highly connected, and massively scalable data center and colocation solutions backed by personalized service excellence. As a trusted advisor offering strategically located data centers in Norway and Denmark, Bulk enables customers to reduce costs and environmental impact. Bulk leads the industry in resilience, cost efficiency, scalability and sustainability with solutions that deliver long-term growth potential with the lowest total cost of ownership. From colocation to powered land, Bulk supports business-critical solutions with unsurpassed standards, power, and connectivity. To learn how Bulk Data Centers can solve your complex data and communications logistics challenges, visit bulkinfrastructure.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Bulk Data Centers is a division of Bulk Infrastructure, a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics. Bulk Infrastructure is an industrial investor, developer and operator of industrial real estate, data centers and dark fiber networks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005081/en/

Contacts:

Mia Hinterwaldner

iMiller Public Relations

bulk@imillerpr.com

+1 866-307-2510