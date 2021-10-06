Discover the latest in sales performance management by attending

Varicent, a sales performance management leader, is proud to share that Georgie Barrat will be the host of its upcoming European event, Varicent Elevate. The technology journalist and gadget show presenter will join the Varicent team at The Langham hotel on October 20, 2021.

Georgie Barrat is a technology journalist, broadcaster and presenter. At the beginning of 2017 she joined The Gadget Show's new presenting line-up and has spent the past four years testing and reporting on the latest consumer technology. In 2019 Georgie also presented the BBC's FIA formula E's Championship coverage.

"Georgie's background and interest in how technology is changing the way we work is exactly what we need in a host for Varicent Elevate," says Matt Blanchard, General Manager of EMEA, Varicent. "Our team has been captivated by her energy and I know our attendees will be too. We cannot wait to have Georgie join us this October and bring new insights to Varicent's latest updates."

Alongside her work on the Gadget Show, Georgie has reported for ITV Tonight, Good Morning Britain, ITV Weekend and has appeared on The Jeremy Vine Show (formally The Wright Stuff). Most recently, Georgie was featured on 'How to spend it well at Christmas' alongside Phillip Schofield, selecting some of the best gadgets on offer for gift ideas in 2020. She also comments on breaking tech stories for Channel 5 News, Radio 5 live, talk radio BBC Radio 2.

Varicent Elevate is the organisation's first in-person European event. Guests will learn how Varicent can help streamline sales to drive growth, from planning to payment. Speakers will be covering topics including incentive compensation management, revenue intelligence and territory planning.

For more information on Varicent Elevate, please visit https://elevate.varicent.com/

About Varicent

Varicent is the leading provider of innovative Sales Performance Management software focused on helping organizations Plan, Operate and Pay to drive sales performance and growth. With a full suite of solutions to assist in smarter territory and quota planning, efficient lead-to-revenue operations, and the fastest and most flexible way to pay sellers accurately and on-time, Varicent is the trusted SPM solution for customers worldwide. Varicent combines powerful SPM technology with its augmented intelligence-powered platform to enable customers to quickly and easily see and address sales trends, problem areas, and opportunities by predicting outcomes and prescribing actions to optimize revenue. To learn more about Varicent, visit www.Varicent.com.

Varicent, Varicent Software and Symon.AI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Varicent in the USA, Canada, and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005138/en/

Contacts:

Jamie Witmeyer

Content Writer

Jwitmeyer@varicent.com