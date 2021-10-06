TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Non-Executive Director Appointment

6 October 2021

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Non-Executive Director Appointment

6 October 2021

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashley Paxton as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 November 2021. The appointment is being made as a result of active succession planning by the Board of the Company. This announcement is issued in accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.11.

Ashley was formerly an audit partner and C.I. Head of Advisory for KPMG in the Channel Islands, and joins the Company with more than 25 years of funds and financial services industry experience, with a demonstrable track record in advising closed-ended London listed boards and their audit committees on IPOs, capital market transactions, audit and other corporate governance matters.



Ashley is currently a non-executive director of two London listed entities, Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust plc (chair of the audit committee) and JZ Capital Partners Limited. He is also non-executive chairman of Invicta Wealth Solutions Limited, a Guernsey regulated trust group. He also plays an important role in the local third sector as chairman of the Youth Commission for Guernsey & Alderney.

Ashley is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a full-time resident of Guernsey. He holds an Economics degree from the University of Warwick.

There are no disclosures to be made in respect of LR 9.6.13 (2-6). All of Mr Paxton's current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the past five years are noted below as required by LR 9.6.13 (1).

Directorships

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust plc

JZ Capital Partners Limited

