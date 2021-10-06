PM Group opens Frankfurt office

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international project delivery specialists, PM Group have opened a new office in Frankfurt, Germany. Making the announcement, the company highlighted its commitment to the market and to meeting the needs of its growing client base.

PM Group is an employee owned company recognised for its culture of commitment, inclusivity and innovation. It has a 48-year track record delivering complex projects for the world's leading multinationals. With over 3,300 people, PM Group provides project management, process design, facility design and construction management. Turnover in 2020 was €398 million and clients include Bayer, J&J, MSD, Roche, Johnson Matthey and Facebook.

According to Andrea Brunetti, DACH Region MD, PM Group, 'The opening of our Frankfurt office is another significant milestone in our growth strategy. It will support our fast growing international business as well as our flexible ways of working. As with our fully established office in Basel, we are looking to quickly build to a 50 person team in Frankfurt and to double that in the next few years.'

The new Frankfurt office will provide engineering design and construction management services to life sciences, data centres and EV clients. Frankfurt is part of the company's network of 16 offices worldwide and is ideally located to service key clients in the region.

Richard Horvath, Operations Manager - Germany, PM Group said, 'Frankfurt is located in one of the fastest growing markets in our key sectors and I am very excited about the potential to build a substantial German operation with a local German team. Expertise and support will also be provided by PM Group's substantial operations in Europe.'

Peter Feldmann, Lord Mayor of the City of Frankfurt and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FrankfurtRheinMain GmbH International Marketingof the Region said: "We are very pleased to welcome PM Group as a new member of the Frankfurt business community. This investment clearly shows that the city of Frankfurt, in cooperation with the entire region, remains highly attractive as a business location even in difficult times. Internationally positioned companies appreciate the proximity to all the European markets that Frankfurt RheinMain offers them."

PM Group is currently recruiting for a range of positions across key specialities, including project and construction management, engineering, commissioning and qualification - see www.pmgroup-global.com/careers for further information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653308/PM_Group_Team.jpg

For further information, please contact:

Paul Clifford, Drury PR, +353 87 327 2161