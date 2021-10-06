Baccuico, a London-based biotechnology company, has completed a $3.8M seed round to support their mission to discover novel solutions from previously unculturable soil bacteria. With this round, Baccuico builds on an already stellar network of investors acting as advisors including Peder Holk Nielsen (Former CEO President, Novozymes), Leopoldo Zambeletti (Former Head of Healthcare, JP Morgan), Jonathan Milner (Founder, Abcam) and Claudio Costamagna (Former Chairman, Goldman Sachs (EMEA)) with expertise in the agritech sector through the addition of Hugh Grant (Former Chairman CEO, Monsanto).

Since raising $1.5M in 2020, Baccuico has developed a technological pipeline to identify and isolate novel solutions from an exclusive and growing library of soil bacteria. Proceeds from their latest round will accelerate the Company's vision through stepping up automation across the pipeline and adding key members to the team.

"Nature has had 3 billion years to evolve complex solutions to some of the greatest problems facing humanity. Most of these solutions are currently hidden from us," said Daniel Hansen, Founder and CEO of Baccuico. "This round allows us to industrialise our synthetic biology pipeline and will support us in our goal to help solve the antibiotic resistance crisis and contribute to future global food security."

Baccuico is also pleased to announce that it will be changing its name to Bactobio. This change is being made to better capture the essence of the Company's technology and vision as they continue to grow.

About Bactobio (formerly Baccuico)

Bactobio has developed a platform to culture the 99% of soil bacteria that have previously not been culturable in the laboratory and uncover valuable secondary metabolites they produce. Our proprietary technology combines microbiology with bioinformatics and machine learning to iteratively expand our access to novel species with the potential to produce novel solutions across healthcare, agriculture and industrials markets: our first target is the growing antibiotic resistance crisis. Learn more at www.bacto.bio.

