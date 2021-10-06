Makati-based Solar Philippines has said it saw the potential of solar six years and is now aiming to help other companies accelerate the nation's energy transition.Developer Solar Philippines has announced it is offering up sites suitable to host PV projects from its portfolio, in a move which will enable the construction of clean power generation capacity running to "multiple times greater than the country's total solar capacity to date." The company has announced it will be offering up around 10,000ha - chiefly near its own solar projects at Batangas, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija, on the island ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...