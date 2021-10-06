EQS Group-News: CHRONEXT AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

CHRONEXT AG: CHRONEXT AG verschiebt geplanten IPO



06.10.2021 / 11:53



ZUR FREIGABE IN DER SCHWEIZ - DIES IST EINE EINGESCHRÄNKTE MITTEILUNG UND SIE DÜRFEN SIE ODER IHREN INHALT NICHT AN PERSONEN WEITERGEBEN, DENEN DIE WEITERGABE DIESER MITTEILUNG DURCH DIE HIERIN ENTHALTENEN LEGENDEN VERBOTEN IST. NICHT ZUR FREIGABE, VERÖFFENTLICHUNG ODER VERTEILUNG, GANZ ODER TEILWEISE, DIREKT ODER INDIREKT, IN DEN VEREINIGTEN STAATEN VON AMERIKA, KANADA, JAPAN ODER AUSTRALIEN ODER EINER ANDEREN JURISDIKTION, IN DER DIE FREIGABE, VERÖFFENTLICHUNG ODER VERTEILUNG RECHTSWIDRIG WÄRE.



Pressemitteilung

Zug, Schweiz, 6 Oktober 2021 CHRONEXT AG verschiebt geplanten IPO Zug, 6. Oktober 2021 - Die CHRONEXT AG ("CHRONEXT") hat gemeinsam mit ihren Aktionären beschlossen, den geplanten Börsengang aufgrund der derzeit ungünstigen Marktbedingungen für Wachstumsunternehmen zu verschieben. Die Erstkotierung der Aktien von CHRONEXT an der SIX Swiss Exchange war ursprünglich für den 8. Oktober 2021 geplant. CHRONEXT und seine Aktionäre sind weiterhin entschlossen, einen Börsengang durchzuführen, sobald sich die Marktbedingungen stabilisieren. Über CHRONEXT: Die CHRONEXT AG (www.chronext.com) wurde 2013 von Philipp Man und Ludwig Wurlitzer gegründet. Die Plattform für Luxusuhren beschäftigt über 120 Mitarbeiter und bietet rund 7.000 Modelle zum Verkauf an. Mit einem Hauptsitz in Zug (Schweiz) und weiteren 9 Standorten in Europa, einem Standort in Hong Kong sowie einer Uhrenwerkstatt für die Qualitäts- und Echtheitsprüfung, ist das Unternehmen international aufgestellt und gewährleistet einen schnellen, nutzerfreundlichen und sicheren Service. CHRONEXT vereinfacht die komplexen Strukturen des Uhrenmarktes und ermöglicht ein einzigartiges Kauferlebnis. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter: www.chronext.com



Ansprechpartner für die Presse:

Harald Kinzler Lucas Hermanns

Kekst CNC CHRONEXT Service Germany GmbH

+49 69 5060 37579 +49 171 687 6336

harald.kinzler@kekstcnc.com lucas.hermanns@chronext.com

Ansprechpartner für Investoren:

Dagmara Robinson

CHRONEXT AG

+41 79 829 06 70

invest@chronext.com

Disclaimer: Dieses Dokument stellt weder ein Angebot zum Verkauf noch eine Aufforderung zum Kauf oder zur Zeichnung von Aktien dar. Dieses Dokument stellt weder einen Prospekt im Sinne des Bundesgesetzes über Finanzdienstleistungen noch einen Prospekt gemäss irgendeiner anderen Gesetzgebung dar. Kopien dieses Dokuments dürfen nicht in oder aus Jurisdiktionen versandt oder anderweitig verteilt werden, wo dies von Gesetzes wegen eingeschränkt oder verboten ist. Die in diesem Dokument enthaltene Information stellt weder ein Angebot zum Verkauf noch eine Aufforderung zum Kauf in irgendeiner Jurisdiktion dar, in der dies vor der Registrierung, der Befreiung von der Registrierung oder der Zulassung gemäss den Wertpapiergesetzen einer Rechtsordnung rechtswidrig wäre. Dieses Dokument stellt Werbung im Sinne von Artikel 68 des Schweizerischen Finanzdienstleistungsgesetzes dar. Diese Werbung ist eine Mitteilung an die Anleger mit dem Ziel, sie auf Finanzinstrumente aufmerksam zu machen. Anlageentscheidungen in Bezug auf Wertpapiere sollten nicht auf der Grundlage dieser Werbung getroffen werden. Eine Entscheidung, in Aktien der CHRONEXT AG zu investieren, sollte ausschließlich auf der Grundlage des Prospekts erfolgen, den die CHRONEXT AG (die "Gesellschaft") zu diesem Zweck veröffentlicht. Exemplare dieses Prospekts (sowie allfällige Nachträge dazu) sind kostenlos erhältlich bei UBS AG, Swiss Prospectus Switzerland, Postfach, CH-8098 Zürich, Schweiz (E-Mail: swiss-prospectus@ubs.com). Darüber hinaus sind Exemplare dieses Prospekts (und etwaiger Nachträge) in der Schweiz kostenlos erhältlich bei CHRONEXT AG, Investor Relations, Feldpark 9, 6300 Zug, Schweiz (E-Mail: invest@chronext.com). This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in such countries or in any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to the public will be published in the United Kingdom. In the United Kingdom this document is only directed at persons who (i) are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and who are also (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order"); (iii) persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc." of the FSMA Order and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any member state of the European Economic Area (each a "Relevant State") this document is only addressed to qualified investors in that Relevant State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Information to Distributors: Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Shares have been subject to a product approval process by each underwriter established in the EEA, which has determined that the offered shares (the "Shares") are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, Distributors should note that: the price of the Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offer. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, the underwriters established in the EEA will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Shares. Information to Distributors: Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements of Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the Shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in paragraph 3 of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all per-mitted distribution channels (the "UK Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the UK Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other advisor) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The UK Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offer. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the UK Target Market Assessment, the underwriters established in the UK will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties. For the avoidance of doubt, the UK Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of Chapter 9A or 10A respectively of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Shares. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels. Diese Publikation kann bestimmte in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen enthalten, z.B. Aussagen, die Begriffe wie "glauben", "annehmen", "erwarten", "prognostizieren", "projizieren", "können", "könnten", "werden" oder ähnliche Ausdrücke enthalten. Solche in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen unterliegen bekannten und unbekannten Risiken, Ungewissheiten und anderen Faktoren, die dazu führen können, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse, die Finanzlage, die Entwicklung oder die Performance der CHRONEXT AG wesentlich von denjenigen abweichen, die in diesen Aussagen ausdrücklich oder implizit angenommen werden. Vor dem Hintergrund dieser Ungewissheiten darf man sich als Leser nicht auf solche in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen verlassen. CHRONEXT AG übernimmt keinerlei Verpflichtung, solche zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen zu aktualisieren oder an zukünftige Ereignisse oder Entwicklungen anzupassen. Die CHRONEXT AG hat weder die Absicht noch eine Verpflichtung, diese Publikation oder Teile davon nach dem Datum dieser Veröffentlichung zu aktualisieren, auf dem neuesten Stand zu halten oder zu überarbeiten, es sei denn, dies ist durch geltendes Recht vorgeschrieben. Keine der beteiligten Syndikatsbanken oder ihre jeweiligen Tochtergesellschaften, verbundenen Unternehmen oder ihre jeweiligen Direktoren, leitenden Angestellten, Mitarbeiter, Berater, Vertreter, Allianzpartner oder andere juristische oder natürliche Personen übernehmen, weder explizit noch implizit, irgendeine Verantwortung oder Haftung für die Richtigkeit, Genauigkeit, Vollständigkeit oder Angemessenheit der Informationen oder Ansichten in dieser Mitteilung (oder ob Informationen in der Mitteilung ausgelassen wurden) oder anderer Informationen in Bezug auf die Gruppe, ihre Tochtergesellschaften oder verbundenen Unternehmen, unabhängig davon, ob diese schriftlich, mündlich oder in visueller oder elektronischer Form vorliegen, und unabhängig davon, wie sie übermittelt oder zur Verfügung gestellt wurden, oder für Verluste, die sich aus der Verwendung dieser Mitteilung oder ihres Inhalts oder anderweitig in Verbindung damit ergeben. Dementsprechend lehnen die Syndikatsbanken und die anderen vorgenannten Personen, soweit dies nach dem anwendbaren Recht zulässig ist, jegliche Haftung ab, die sich aus unerlaubten Handlungen oder aus Vertragsverhältnissen ergibt oder die ihnen anderweitig in Bezug auf diese Mitteilung und/oder damit zusammenhängende Erklärung zugerechnet werden könnte. Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Datei: Medienmitteilung (PDF)



Ende der Medienmitteilungen

