KNOT Offshore Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: KNOP) will host its 2021 Virtual Investor Day today at 10:00 am ET, where the Partnership and its sponsor, Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS, will provide an overview of the shuttle tanker business, give an update on the shuttle tanker market, and outline the supportive fundamentals that continue to underpin the Partnership's leading market position and future growth expectations.

In addition, third-party experts from Fearnleys and Rystad Energy will present on Shuttle Tanker Fundamentals and Shuttle Tanker Market Outlook respectively.

A Q&A session will follow the prepared remarks.

The event will begin at 10:00 am ET today with a live video webcast that is accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Partnership's website at www.knotoffshorepartners.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to access the Internet broadcast. Presentation materials will be available on the website and an archived replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event concludes.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership. KNOT Offshore Partners LP's common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KNOP".

