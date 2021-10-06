Global Tyre Manufacturer Gains Real-time Inventory Control with Made4net Warehouse Management System

WMS manages bonded, non-bonded and assembly inventory for Magna Tyres, a fast-growing Netherlands-based company

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) & end-to-end supply chain execution software, announced today that Magna Tyres, a Dutch manufacturer of premium quality tyres, implemented Made4net WMS at its warehouse in The Netherlands to gain real-time control and visibility of inventory throughout its international distribution. Magna Tyres distributes tyres in 130 countries and chose the Made4net solution to gain efficiencies, accuracies and visibility throughout its extended supply chain.

As Magna Tyres grew globally, the company faced challenges with inventory management. With global stock, inventory management is complex, and the company needed tighter control of bonded, non-bonded stock, assembly solutions and serial number registration. Magna Tyres worked with Made4Logistics, a Dutch-based implementation partner of Made4net, to deploy WarehouseExpert WMS. As a growing company, Magna Tyres wanted a supply chain solution with a flexible platform that would scale and adapt as their business grew. The Made4net solution is an all-in-one supply chain suite, built on a configurable and scalable platform so companies can easily update the solution to match pace with supply chain changes.

"Made4net solutions are quite popular with mid-sized, growing companies like Magna Tyres who need a supply chain solution that is quick to implement, user friendly, scalable and configurable to meet future needs," said Jean David Benkimoun, General Manager for EMEA.

"As our business continued to grow, we needed a supply chain solution that was powerful enough to meet our complex international distribution needs, plus flexible enough to meet our changing business requirements," said Michael Luijten, Fulfillment Manager for Magna Tyres. "Made4net WMS has helped take our supply chain to the next level."

About Made4net

With customers in 30 countries and solutions in 20+ languages, Made4net is a leading global provider of supply chain solutions that help organizations of all sizes improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's UK operations are managed locally in Cambridge. Made4net's end-to-end SCExpert platform is adaptable, configurable and scalable to provide maximum Speed-to-PivotTM for ever-changing supply chains. For more information, visit www.made4net.com.