zvoove Group GmbH: zvoove expands its management board: As CEO, Oliver Muhr will accelerate successful growth even further

WIETMARSCHEN-LOHNE, Germany, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The zvoove Group, Europe's leading software provider for the temporary staffing, facility management and event industries, is expanding its management team with Oliver Muhr as CEO. The 43-year-old has extensive experience in the software industry. He worked in the USA for around twelve years, including at SunGard, one of the world's largest software companies. Most recently, Oliver Muhr has earned an excellent reputation in the European B2B start-up scene by implementing growth strategies for high-growth Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies and developing them into global category leaders in their respective markets.

"zvoove is a true European software champion," says Oliver Muhr, "and that is why I'm really looking forward to capitalizing on the growth opportunities at hand with the team. The internal and external conditions are excellent, especially as all entrepreneurs are still on board after the previous acquisitions and are contributing their expertise and entrepreneurial spirit to our joint mission. My focus will be on further internationalization and our customer-oriented growth strategy." Oliver Muhr will shape the future of zvoove together with the existing management team Denny Hölscher (CRO PDL, CMO, CCO), Marc Linkert (CRO GDL), Christian Mieth (CFOO) and Sascha Alber (CPO, CTO).

Marc Linkert and Denny Hölscher, who are responsible for the facility management and temporary staffing business units, respectively, are convinced that this is "the next important and logical step": "With Oliver, we now have an absolute expert on board who will be in charge of developing further internationalization and opening up new markets."

The zvoove Group develops and sells innovative software solutions for the temporary staffing, facility management and the event industries. With more than 3,000 customers and over 300 employees, zvoove was formed as the result of the merger of LANDWEHR, rhb, prosoft, BackOffice, and Leviy. It has locations in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

