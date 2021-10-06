The "All-season Tire Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The all-season tire market in Europe is poised to grow by $46.66 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 12%
The market is driven by the regulations pertaining to the use of all-season tires, the performance advantages of all-season tires, and the affordability of tires and cost savings in the long term.
The report on all-season tire market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The all-season tire market in Europe analysis includes the end-User and distribution channel segments.
This study identifies the adoption of nanotechnology as one of the prime reasons driving the all-season tire market growth in Europe during the next few years.
Also, the growing use of non-petroleum-derived materials and advanced manufacturing technologies and the increase in the launch of new lines of all-season tires will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading all-season tire market vendors in Europe that include Avon Rubber Plc, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire Technology Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., THE GOODYEAR TIRE RUBBER Co., Toyo Tire Corp., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
Also, the all-season tire market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- COVID-19 impact on Consumer discretionary industry
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Aftermarket Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- OEMs Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avon Rubber Plc
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Continental AG
- Hankook Tire Technology Co. Ltd.
- Michelin Group
- Pirelli Tyre Spa
- Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.
- THE GOODYEAR TIRE RUBBER Co.
- Toyo Tire Corp.
- Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gvkqxb
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005582/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900