Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance: (Noch-)Geheimtipp könnte bald Mainstream gehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114PL ISIN: GB00BMJ6DW54 Ticker-Symbol: IEA 
Frankfurt
06.10.21
08:07 Uhr
6,690 Euro
+0,020
+0,30 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INFORMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFORMA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4946,70414:45
PR Newswire
06.10.2021 | 13:58
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Greater Than shortlisted for 2021 Informa Tech Automotive Award - Automotive AI Product/Service of the Year

Greater Than is proud to announce that we have been shortlisted for the 2021 Informa Tech Automotive Award for Automotive AI Product/Service of the Year

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than is thrilled that to have been shortlisted for the 2021 Informa Tech Automotive Award in the category Automotive AI Product/Service of the Year. The category recognizes an outstanding artificial intelligence technology product or service that has been utilized (directly or indirectly) by consumers automotive market between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020

"We are very honored to be shortlisted for the Automotive Award for Automotive AI Product / Service of the Year. Putting AI in the center is obvious for any future-proof mobility service. With our AI, we have helped insurance & mobility services to become more profitable, much cleaner and roads significantly safer. This nomination is further evidence of the urgent importance of such AI."- says Sten Forseke, founder of Greater Than

About Informa Tech Automotive Awards

At Automotive Tech Week, we love to take the opportunity to celebrate industry success. That's why we host our annual Informa Tech Automotive Awards (formerly known as TU-Automotive Awards)! These prestigious and anticipated awards celebrate the best talent, products, and services across automotive technology. Join the biggest companies for the Informa Tech Automotive Awards party on November 16, 2021!

Find out more -> https://wardsauto.informa.com/informa-tech-automotive-awards/

CONTACT:

For media inquiries, contact;

Eva Voors, Chief Communications Officer
+46-708 884 880
eva.voors@greaterthan.eu
www.greaterthan.eu

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/greater-than-shortlisted-for-2021-informa-tech-automotive-award---automotive-ai-product-service-of-t,c3428121

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11629/3428121/1477678.pdf

Service of the Year

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/i/gt-informa-tech-award-finalist-2021,c2964528

GT Informa Tech Award Finalist 2021

INFORMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.