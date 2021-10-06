Greater Than shortlisted for 2021 Informa Tech Automotive Award - Automotive AI Product/Service of the Year

Greater Than is proud to announce that we have been shortlisted for the 2021 Informa Tech Automotive Award for Automotive AI Product/Service of the Year

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than is thrilled that to have been shortlisted for the 2021 Informa Tech Automotive Award in the category Automotive AI Product/Service of the Year. The category recognizes an outstanding artificial intelligence technology product or service that has been utilized (directly or indirectly) by consumers automotive market between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020

"We are very honored to be shortlisted for the Automotive Award for Automotive AI Product / Service of the Year. Putting AI in the center is obvious for any future-proof mobility service. With our AI, we have helped insurance & mobility services to become more profitable, much cleaner and roads significantly safer. This nomination is further evidence of the urgent importance of such AI."- says Sten Forseke, founder of Greater Than

About Informa Tech Automotive Awards

At Automotive Tech Week, we love to take the opportunity to celebrate industry success. That's why we host our annual Informa Tech Automotive Awards (formerly known as TU-Automotive Awards)! These prestigious and anticipated awards celebrate the best talent, products, and services across automotive technology. Join the biggest companies for the Informa Tech Automotive Awards party on November 16, 2021!

Find out more -> https://wardsauto.informa.com/informa-tech-automotive-awards/

