Basanite Industries, LLC: Basanite, Inc. to Present at LD Micro Main Event

POMPANO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB:BASA) ("Basanite" or the "Company"), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in construction, today announced Simon Kay, Chief Executive Officer, will be present on behalf of the Company at LD Micro Main Event investor conference taking place October 12-14, 2021, in-person at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Bel Air in Los Angeles, California.

Hosted by SRAX, the October LD Micro Main Event is one of the most influential conferences in the small and microcap space featuring roughly 150 companies.

Management is scheduled to host a presentation during the conference at 12:00 pm EDT in Track 3 on Tuesday, October 12th and will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. The presentation can also be accessed by the following link: https://me21.mysequire.com/webinar

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the link to the conference website above. For more information on the LD Micro Main Event, please contact the appropriate conference representative or go to the conference site at: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_76871/conference_home.html.

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies transformed into several virtual and in-person events hosted annually and positioned LD Micro as a leader in small- and micro-cap conferences. With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over five million and counting. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com.

About BasaFlex: BasaFlex is an enhanced, engineered Basalt fiber reinforced polymer (BFRP) rebar, engineered to add intrinsic value in a concrete structure by eliminating corrosion problems associated with steel reinforcement - saving both time and money over the structure's lifecycle. In addition, to being corrosion proof, BasaFlex is much stronger in tensile strength, resistant to acids and alkali, non-conductive, and a fraction of the weight of steel for the same strength. It is so light, in fact, a single truck can carry roughly four times the quantity of material compared to steel - significantly reducing transportation cost.

About Basanite

Basanite Industries, LLC (OTCQB:BASA), is a leading manufacturer and market developer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products used in concrete reinforcement. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com.

Forward-looking statements: This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of September 15, 2020, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "goal," "feel," "may," "plan," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Basanite's current analysis of existing trends and information and represent Basanite's judgment only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting Basanite's business. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Basanite (including the risk of us continuing as a going concern), please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2021 and may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

