Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.: Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Expands Immuno-Oncology Platform Through New Technology Licensing Agreement with the University of California San Diego

- Nanoparticle-based technology complements the company's intratumoral technology platform -

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it has licensed rights to develop and commercialize new treatment candidates that broaden the scope and capabilities of the Company's protein nanoparticle platform to treat cancer. The technology involves the loading of immuno-stimulatory molecules into plant virus protein nanoparticles. The technology was licensed from the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) and broadens the Company's existing nanoparticle cargo-loading technology.

"Preclinical studies performed at UC San Diego have shown that nanoparticles derived from plant viruses that do not replicate in mammals are recognized as foreign by immune cells and induce immuno-stimulatory effects when injected into tumors. Furthermore, the nanoparticles can be loaded with Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to further tailor specific immune response parameters," said Nicole F. Steinmetz, Ph.D., acting chief scientific officer of Mosaic and the director of the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering. "The intratumoral administration of protein nanoparticles, based on their size and structure, has shown increased tumor retention time, uptake by host immune cells and greater antitumor effects as compared to small molecule treatment candidates. Packing of small-molecule immune stimulants into our nanoparticles thus hold the potential for more efficient utilization and therapeutic effects of these new treatment candidates."

"This newly licensed technology complements and expands our intratumoral immunotherapy platform, allowing us to explore and create value through additional avenues of immune stimulation in order to treat both human and veterinary applications." said Steven King, president and chief executive officer of Mosaic. "This technology utilizes a different protein nanotechnology base and compliments our lead immuno-oncology candidate, MIE-101, which is a naturally occurring immune stimulant. Our goal is to facilitate strategic partnering and commercialization opportunities across multiple areas of therapeutic and preventive vaccine product candidates."

About Toll-Like Receptors

Toll-like receptors (TLRs) are proteins found on the surface and interior of host immune cells that play a fundamental role in initiating immune responses by recognizing molecular patterns common to viruses, bacteria and other foreign microbes. Originally discovered in the 1980s, TLRs have proven to be an important and highly conserved first line of immune defense across mammalian species. In recent years, molecules that stimulate TLRs have demonstrated efficacy in multiple tumor models by activating immune cells to better recognize and fight cancer. The intratumoral administration of TLR agonists, a strategy called "in situ vaccination", has become an active area of research and product development in oncology with several treatment candidates showing promise in clinical trials.

About MIE-101

Mosaic's lead therapeutic candidate, MIE-101, is derived from the cowpea mosaic virus (CPMV), a plant virus that does not infect humans or animals, but can stimulate both innate and adaptive immune responses, as shown in multiple preclinical models of cancer, including melanoma, breast, ovarian, brain and colon. Unlike experimental intratumoral treatments intended to utilize viruses to directly invade and destroy cancer cells, known as oncolytic viruses, MIE-101 represents a different approach to cancer treatment. MIE-101 has been shown to engage multiple Toll-like receptors on host immune cells in the tumor that have evolved to detect foreign invaders. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that these immune cells then attack the tumor, while also producing molecules that attract, activate and train additional immune cells to recognize and fight the tumor that was directly treated as well as attacking tumors in other areas of the body. MIE-101 has demonstrated single agent activity in preclinical tumor models and enhanced antitumor effects when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors and other standard cancer therapies.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. Mosaic's core technology platform is based on cowpea mosaic virus ("CPMV"), which is non-infectious to humans or other animals but upon intratumoral administration, elicits a strong innate immune response resulting in potent anti-tumor activity against the primary and distant tumor sites. The broad potential of our lead candidate, MIE-101, for the treatment of many different types of cancer and potential combination therapies continues to be supported by numerous publications and grant funding through our university collaborators and co-founders at the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering. In addition, the core technology has a potential application as part of a Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP) that has already generated promising data in both cancer and infectious disease preclinical models, including COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine research is currently being performed by our co-founders and was funded by the National Science Foundation. For additional information about Mosaic, please visit MosaicIE.com.

