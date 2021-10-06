Star8 Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Shares

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. Star8 Corp.'s shares trade under the symbol STRH.

DTC is one of the country's leading securities depositories that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible." The benefits of obtaining DTC eligibility include creating a seamless process for trading, and the convenience of electronically clearing and settling transactions directly in the United States - reducing costs incurred with trading shares.

"Achieving DTC eligibility for Star8 Corp. is a game-changing milestone that provides investors in the OTC capital markets space with quick and direct access to our shares," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corp. "This is the next step in the growth of our company, as we streamline the way investors can acquire our stock."

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corp. is a multifaceted brand with components ranging from ecommerce driven solutions focusing on Amazon, direct to market, Technology Strategies and Solutions, and Marketing Platforms (digital and others) that generate results.

At its core, Star8 is driven by sustainable marketing, technology, sales, and distribution to help Organizations focus on business results for the products they are actively interested in. Throughout the entire product lifecycle (ideation, design, development, sales, and fulfillment), Star8 is a constant companion to enable growth across multiple dimensions, creating brand adoption and loyalty along the journey.

