GBT Technologies Inc.'s (OTC Pink: GTCH) multi planar 3D chip design affords greater capacity than current industry standards, according to company CTO, Danny Rittman.

"Using GBT's granted patent on the multi planar approach introduces a completely new standard that we foresee is going to be the future," Rittman said. "Imagine instead of having the flat surface, having a hexagon or any other geometrical shape, and on each plane we can actually put a part of the silicon wafer. So, the microchip itself can be made up of small planes that are connected together, and on both sides, and in this way we actually produce way more silicon real estate and capacity to put more circuits on the chip."

Rittman explained the limits of the common design currently implemented in the industry.

"It's a completely different approach from the traditional industry standard we see today," he said. "Today, the microchip arena is still based on the typical wafer, flat silicon approach. Yes, there is the 3-D architecture where one can add layers and connect them vertically, but it's still keeping the same silicon approach which is basically a flat design."

"We came up with an approach that is completely different. The main thing today is the real estate on the silicon. Chips become bigger and the foundries try to make it a smaller process, so we go to 5 nanometre, 3 nanometre, 2 nanometre and below, and soon we're going to reach the limit. The idea is to compact more circuits and more features on the chip."

In terms of applicability, Rittman outlines how the more efficient multi planar chip design allows many technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to advance more readily.

"The AI domain is one of the biggest ones because with AI we need significant computing power if we want to run neural networks or machine learning algorithms," he said. "You need the hardware side to support that, and with more capability to put more circuitry on the silicon, then obviously it's going to be great for AI-based microchips."

"We predict that, at least, in the domain of AI, CPUs, GPUs, and memory. One more important aspect is the micro solar cell. This can be enormous as well, because now if I have much more real estate…I can charge the battery better and faster. So if I take, for example, a watch that uses micro solar cells, then you would not need to charge it every two or three days, but rather once in every three to six months."

But the efficiency gained by GBT's 3D multi planar approach not only has potential to advance technologies, it also aids in streamlining power consumption, making it greener.

"Making this type of chip will significantly impact the power consumption of the chip," Rittman explained. "If the chip is connected in a way that is more efficient - in the multi planar way - the overall design will consume less current, and that eventually leads to the consumption of less electricity and therefore a "greener" technology."

"By designing the chip in a way that will be more power efficient, we can save enormous amounts of electricity overall, and enable what we call a greener world."

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

