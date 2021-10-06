Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2021) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) today announced that Florida's ABC Fine Wines & Spirits now sells CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free statewide. ABC started with one store in Orlando in 1936 - today it has more than 123 stores across the state of Florida from the Florida Panhandle to Miami.

"ABC Fine Wines & Spirits is by far the largest statewide chain we have launched to date," said Company President Arjan Chima. "Attracting partners like ABC is a function of an outstanding distributor, together with our strong branding, delicious taste, and obsession for client service. CENTR and ABC will be a great partnership, and a template for our ongoing expansion into national chain retail."

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional products for the global market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low calorie, CBD beverage. For more information visit www.findyourcentr.com, and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr.

For further information, contact Joseph Meehan at jmeehan@centrcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

/s/ Joseph Meehan

Joseph Meehan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

This press release may contain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ from those indicated as a result of finalization of the Company's financial statements as well as other risks and uncertainties. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98731