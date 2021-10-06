Momentum milestones accelerate the pace of vehicle electrification across Europe

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network operating in North America and Europe, today announced significant milestones, including the closing of its previously announced acquisition of leading European electric mobility platform has·to·be.

"Today we announce our accelerating leadership position in the European EV charging market with the closing of our acquisition of has·to·be, which combined with our acquisition of ViriCiti and our existing broad portfolio of charging infrastructure solutions position ChargePoint well in commercial and fleet segments. With these acquisitions, we grew our talent pool across and have state-of-the-art research and development centers across Europe," said Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint. "These key milestones further strengthen our commitment to the European EV charging market, to complement our position as a leader in EV charging in North America."

Strategic Acquisitions

ChargePoint completed the acquisition of has·to·be, the provider of be.ENERGISED, a leading cloud- based e-mobility EV charging and enterprise software platform. has·to·be's expansive software platform addresses the complexity and fragmentation of today's European charging landscape and is compatible with widely deployed European charging stations and e-mobility services. ChargePoint's acquisition of has·to·be will further accelerate its position in Europe's charging ecosystem.

In August 2021, ChargePoint announced its acquisition of ViriCiti, a leading provider of electrification solutions for eBus and commercial fleets with a customer base in Europe and North America. With the combined acquisitions of has·to·be and ViriCiti, ChargePoint now has the most complete set of solutions for electrified fleets in Europe and North America. From concept to scale, ChargePoint's fleet solution portfolio includes everything fleets need to electrify and optimize fueling as they grow. The fleet management solution, AC and DC fast charging solutions, along with the telematics capabilities brought by ViriCiti, balance charging costs with operational readiness for fleets of all sizes, making ChargePoint a key partner in the efficient and rapid electrification of any fleet.

Driving a Sustainable Future

ChargePoint is now one of the largest charging networks in North America and Europe with more than 150,000 charging ports accessible on its own network. ChargePoint works with the industry to enable drivers to roam across networks in North America and Europe with more than 200,000 roaming ports accessible to EV drivers. ChargePoint is also proud to highlight three billion electric miles have been driven on the network and drivers have avoided more than 120 million gallons of gas, avoiding over 450,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Visionary Talent and Leading R&D Facilities

ChargePoint continues to create job opportunities and has more than doubled its talent over the past year in Europe. ChargePoint also has state-of-the-art research and development facilities in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Radstadt, Austria and Reading, England for testing and evaluation of ChargePoint's EV charging products.

With the has·to·be and ViriCiti acquisitions now complete, ChargePoint is home to the one of the largest collections of EV charging talent in Europe, including roles in engineering, operations, marketing, sales, finance, legal and human resources.

Today, ChargePoint is commercially active in 16 European countries. Demonstrating the company's commitment to a superior charging experience and the expansion of electric mobility across the continent, ChargePoint also now provides around-the-clock support to drivers and station owners in multiple languages.

Improved Driver Experience

ChargePoint has long been dedicated to accelerating electric mobility across Europe by enabling a seamless charging experience for drivers, fleets, businesses and municipalities. ChargePoint has advanced and employed fee-free roaming agreements and integrations with many popular in-dash infotainment systems, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These industry innovations empower drivers to easily find stations, initiate fueling and pay for charging effortlessly right from the ChargePoint app or the vehicle display.

As a founding member and leader of the trade association ChargeUp Europe, ChargePoint has helped further the rights of EV drivers across the continent. The organization has made great strides in helping lead the industry as one voice on the future of easy roaming and payment solutions, as well as helping to guide the European Commission in the negotiations around the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Directive and "Fit for 55" legislation package, supporting its commitment to reduce net GHG emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. ChargePoint's cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 98 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network every two seconds or less. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact ChargePoint's North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

