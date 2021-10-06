Transparency Market Research: Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market is expected to Cross US$ 53.4 Bn By 2031, Rise in Demand for Medicines to Treat Chronic Illnesses to Drive the Market, Says TMR

- The global pharmaceutical intermediates market is projected to rise in the near future, as pharmaceutical companies implement standardized pharmaceutical operations and good manufacturing standards (GMP)

- Technological advancements in combinatorial chemistry, bioinformatics, and high throughput for enhanced drug candidate identification are driving the demand for pharmaceutical intermediates in research

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: Pharmaceutical intermediates are medicines that are utilized as raw ingredients to make bulk pharmaceuticals. The majority of pharmaceutical intermediates are made from high-quality basic materials. In the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors, these intermediates are frequently utilized. The global pharmaceutical intermediates market is increasing due to the rising demand from these sectors. Pharmaceutical intermediates are widely utilized in the pharmaceutical industry for research and development activities.

Plasticizers, additives, resins, medicines, pesticides, and other pharmaceutical intermediates are increasingly being made from basic materials such as medicines, coal tar or petroleum. Several intermediates, on the other hand, can be made through organic synthesis, and utilized to make a variety of medicines and other goods. The global pharmaceutical intermediates market is projected to be driven by increased focus on research &development and rise in healthcare spending during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to be a significant market for pharmaceutical intermediates during the forecast period. Increase in access to medical care and rise in prevalence of chronic illnesses are both contributing to the growth of the global pharmaceutical intermediates market in the North America region.

Key Findings of Market Report

Increased R&D Activities and Development of Innovative Medicines to Drive Global Market

Every year, the number of patients and diseases across the globe rises. Furthermore, the number of physician consultations for parasitic and infectious disorders has increased significantly, resulting in a surge in the demand for a variety of pharmaceuticals. High investmentsin R&D activities and development of novel medicines are further expected to boost the growth of the pharmaceutical intermediates market in the upcoming years. However, the rate of expansion is likely to slowdown by strict regulations for producers regarding product quality. Nonetheless, as healthcare costs grow and manufacturers place a greater emphasis on research and development, this trend is likely to continue.

North America to Remain Significant Region in Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market

North America is expected to account for a large share of the pharmaceutical intermediates market, due to growing incidences of numerous infectious and chronic diseases, which have led to a rise in the demand for medicines. Moreover, there has been an increase in the number of pharmaceutical producers in Canada and the U.S., thus driving the pharmaceutical intermediates market.

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Growth Drivers

Growth in the demand for critical medications to treat chronic illnesses is likely to fuel the growth of the global pharmaceutical intermediates market in the near future. The rising incidence of infectious illnesses, particularly in the Southeast Asia , is expected to boost the API demand in the upcoming years, thereby driving the pharmaceutical intermediates market.

, is expected to boost the API demand in the upcoming years, thereby driving the pharmaceutical intermediates market. Industry and government investments in R&D activities capabilities and infrastructure are expected to generate profitable opportunities in the global pharmaceutical intermediates market. India's growing R&D pipeline provides considerable in-licensing potential for global firms.

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

A. R. Life Sciences Private Limited

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Albemarle Corporation

Chiracon GmbH

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Segmentation

Product

Bulk Drug Intermediate

Custom Intermediate

Application

Cardiology

Oncology

Endocrinology

Infectious Diseases

Orthopaedics

Neurology

Gastroenterology

Dermatology

Inflammatory & Pain Management

Ophthalmology

End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CROs & CMOs

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Major developments that are likely to gain considerable traction over the next few years across the drug discovery outsourcing market include a decline in time utilized for drug development, improving the conversion rate of hits to leads, and expanding the number of high-quality compounds. At the back of these factors and evolving economic landscape, the global drug discovery outsourcing market is expected to reach ~US$ 12.7 Bn by the end of 2030.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Companies in the pharmaceutical excipients market are developing excipients that improve the dissolution of APIs and enhance API permeability across the biological membrane in order to innovate in drug delivery.

Drug Intermediate Market: The global drug intermediate market is expected to grow at a high rate owing to rising research and development activity globally. There has been an ever increasing demand for drug intermediates in the global market due to the fast growing biotechnology and life sciences sectors, along with rising adoption and increasing application of drug intermediates in research fields.

