HONG KONG, Oct 6, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) welcomed the Chief Executive's 2021 Policy Address which can create new opportunities for Hong Kong and add fresh impetus to the city's development.HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam said, "The Chief Executive's Policy Address outlines innovative ideas that can help Hong Kong ride on opportunities arising from the Chinese 14th Five-Year Plan and play a role in the development of Mainland China."Dr Lam said the policies of extending the validity period of the "Convention and Exhibition Industry Subsidy Scheme", expanding convention and exhibition (C&E) facilities and the commitment to stage international C&E activities in Hong Kong will provide strong support to the industry. The Commercial Data Interchange platform, which enables small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to make use of their own data to gain access to more convenient financing services, can also help SMEs financing needs.Dr Lam also welcomed initiatives to enhance Hong Kong's status as an international financial, aviation, trading and dispute resolution centre, as well as policies to enhance Hong Kong's innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem. He believed that developing the city as an international I&T hub can support Hong Kong's re-industrialisation and complement I&T development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area."The HKTDC has long been promoting digitalisation, utilising technology to help SMEs upgrade and transform their businesses, and we incorporate I&T elements across all our activities to help SMEs capture opportunities in the digital sphere," said Dr Lam."Looking ahead, developing Hong Kong into a hub for Chinese and international cultural exchange and a regional centre for intellectual property trading can also inject new impetus into the city's economy," he added."I and my HKTDC colleagues in Hong Kong and our 50 offices around the world will continue to provide platforms and services to help Hong Kong's business community capture these fresh opportunities."