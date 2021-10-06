Rogue Baron Plc - Shinju Receives Silver Medal in World Whisky Tasting

For Immediate Release

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Shinju Japanese Whisky Receives Silver Medal in World Whisky Tasting

New York, NY, (October 6, 2021) - Rogue Baron is pleased to note that The Fifty Best has once again shined its spotlight on World Whisky by hosting a tasting where contenders were evaluated for the distinguished "Best World Whisky" awards for 2021.

The Fifty Best announced that Rogue Baron's Shinju Japanese Whisky White Pearl was awarded a Silver Medal. Shinju was the only Japanese whisky among the medal winners, which included whiskies from Scotland, India, Germany, among others.

Using professional criteria, the pre-qualified panel of judges blind-tasted the whiskies and rated them individually on a 1-5 point scoring system with 5 being the highest. After tallying the scores, medals were awarded based on the judges' impressions.

The complete results, along with tasting notes, can be viewed here:

www.thefiftybest.com/spirits/best_world_whisky/

Ryan Dolder, CEO of Rogue Baron commented:

"This award is something we're very proud of. Shinju was created to be a great 'cocktail' Japanese Whisky with a lower price point, something accessible for everyone. To go up against some of the best single malt whiskies from around the world, and to be awarded a silver medal against that type of competition, is something we are extremely proud of."

TheFiftyBest.com is a digital guide to wines & spirits, featuring rated listings resulting from proprietary blind tastings as judged by wine/spirits journalists, spirits professionals, wine/spirit retailers, mixologists, spirits consultants and connoisseurs. The Fifty Best achieves the highest standards of spirits evaluations by adhering to strict tasting rules and rigorous methodology.

