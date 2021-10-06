Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Result of AGM held on 6 October 2021

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(The "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, 6 October 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast (excl. votes withheld) Votes Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive and accept the Strategic Report, Report of the Directors, Auditor's Report and the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2021. 6,004,816 99.95 3,000 0.05 6,007,816 0 2. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 April 2021. 5,975,831 99.51 29,578 0.49 6,005,409 2,407 3. To re-elect Richard Davidson as a Director of the Company. 6,001,808 99.94 3,601 0.06 6,005,409 2,407 4. To re-elect Michael Phillips as a Director of the Company. 6,001,808 99.94 3,601 0.06 6,005,409 2,407 5. To re-elect Ekaterina Thomson as a Director of the Company. 6,002,409 99.95 3,000 0.05 6,005,409 2,407 6. To re-elect Hugh van Cutsem as a Director of the Company. 5,987,566 99.70 17,843 0.30 6,005,409 2,407 7. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor of the Company. 5,982,149 99.66 20,251 0.34 6,002,400 5,416 8. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration. 6,003,578 99.95 3,000 0.05 6,006,578 1,238 SPECIAL BUSINESS 9. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 5,978,090 99.51 29,726 0.49 6,007,816 0 Special Resolutions 10. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights. 5,978,090 99.51 29,726 0.49 6,007,816 0 11. To authorise the Company to re-purchase shares in the market. 6,004,816 99.95 3,000 0.05 6,007,816 0 12. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 5,989,528 99.74 15,881 0.26 6,005,409 2,407 13. To adopt new Articles of Association of the Company. 5,151,115 85.88 847,051 14.12 5,998,166 9,650

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 26,730,256.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.migoplc.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

6 October 2021

