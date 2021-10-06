Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces Major Version Update For Its Award-Winning Communications Platform

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels today announced that it is releasing v.42, the next major version of the NetSapiens SNAPsolution.

New features include:

Enhanced 911 Integrations

Collaboration/SNAP.HD Enhancements

Call Center integration and improvements increasing utilization

Ubuntu 20 Support- Apple SSO Integration

UI Config User Interface within Portal

HD Audio for Calls and Collaboration

The Crexendo NetSapiens division developed and maintains an award-winning, patented cloud-native communications platform delivered via a high availability, multi-tenant solution that can be consumed however the service providers prefer, in their cloud or the NetSapiens cloud, on a subscription or a purchase model. NetSapiens maintains a portfolio of cloud-native solutions, including its flagship SNAPsolution platform and its award winning SnapHD video collaboration solution. NetSapiens was recently spotlighted in Frost & Sullivan's UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) report as the third-party platform vendor with the fastest growth rate in the North American market and the #4 ranked provider of UCaaS seats in North America.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented "We are very excited to be able to release this major update making improvements to the best platform on the market. I am very proud of how the Crexendo and NetSapiens teams are working and merging as one unit. This is one of many enhancements we expect from the teams working together. This follows two previous milestones Crexendo being able to release the game changing VIP platform which is an all-in-one cloud business communications solution with a 100% uptime guarantee offering Video Collaboration, Interactions, and Business Phone communications and our announcement of Two Million End Users Utilizing our award-winning platform. I expect continued improvements and milestones for our customers, our community allowing us to increase shareholder value."

Anand Buch, Chief Strategy Officer stated "We are very excited about the first major release since our combination with Crexendo. These improvements and enhancements make the best platform available even better. The overriding theme of this update is Maintainability, Supportability, Call Center and Mobility. This version addresses the needs of our community and their customers by adding call center and mobility tools while increasing maintainability and supportability of the SNAPsolution as a whole. I am excited that now as one team with Crexendo we can continue to work very closely with our community to determine market needs for today and into the future"

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over 2 Million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

