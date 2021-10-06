New access point extends the benefits of Arista's cognitive unified edge to meet enterprise IoT and collaborative applications requirements

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), a leader in data-driven networking, announced today the expansion of its cognitive campus edge portfolio with a new Wi-Fi 6E access point. As a result, customers can take advantage of the greater capacity, higher bandwidth and lower latency of Wi-Fi 6E to support high definition video collaboration applications and IoT proliferation.

The C-360 wireless platform for next generation campus edge infrastructures is Arista's cognitive unified edge solution with advanced AI/ML capabilities for understanding which devices are on the wired and wireless network, what they're doing, and whether they're properly segmented. Arista CloudVision leverages the C-360's built-in, application-aware telemetry to deliver the critical information necessary to provide the network operator with a consolidated view of endpoint inventory, device type, connection status, traffic patterns, and application quality of experience connected to both the wired and the wireless network.

"We are seeing a notable acceleration in users refreshing their Wi-Fi networks to accommodate the post-pandemic remote and in-office workforce. Video collaboration is the new 'must-have,' triggering significant upgrades in both wireless and wired networks. Arista's new C-360 Wi-Fi 6E access point is perfectly timed to address the bandwidth and latency-sensitive applications like video," said Tam Dell'Oro, CEO and WLAN analyst of the Dell'Oro Group.

The C-360 delivers the Wi-Fi capacity required for Enterprises challenged with increasing requirements including IoT proliferation, video collaboration applications, and multimedia, including dual 10Gb ethernet ports with MACsec for secured connectivity. The C-360 operates in the 2.4, 5 and 6 GHz frequency bands, supporting both legacy Wi-Fi infrastructure and Wi-Fi 6E enabled clients. The C-360 also includes a dedicated multi-function radio which, in addition to the regular spectrum scan for Radio Resource Management and Wireless Intrusion Detection, provides for over-the-air threat mitigation and active network assurance functions in all the three Wi-Fi bands (2.4, 5 and 6 GHz).

Arista's new C-360 Wi-Fi 6E access point delivers the performance and low latency required for today's video intensive applications and the capacity for the proliferating IoT requirements by leveraging the new 6 GHz spectrum available with Wi-Fi 6E. Deployed in conjunction with Arista's Cognitive Wi-Fi, the C-360 provides end-to-end application visibility with the Application Quality of Experience dashboard, automated network troubleshooting, client visibility, and zero trust security with Wireless Intrusion Protection Services (WIPS), MACsec encryption and WPA3/OWE Wi-Fi security.

About the C-360

Full-featured Wi-Fi 6E, 12 Stream AP

Access radios: 4x4:4 6/5GHz Radio 4x4:4 5GHz Radio 4x4:4 2.4 GHz Radio

2x2 tri-band multifunctional radio for network assurance, RRM, security and troubleshooting

2x 10 Gigabit Ethernet PoE ports (MACsec capable)

Integrated IoT support (BLE/Zigbee)

Distributed Data and Control plane

IZero-touch deployment through automatic cloud activation and configuration

AI/ML driven diagnostics and troubleshooting

Network Assurance with Client Connectivity tests

Next generation 6 GHz Wireless Intrusion Prevention System (WIPS)

Availability

The C-360 is orderable in Q4 2021. Register here to learn more about Arista's Wi-Fi 6E at our webinar on October 28th, 2021.

Read more about this announcement on Jayshree Ullal's blog here.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networkingfor large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through CloudVision and Arista EOS, an advanced network operating system. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

