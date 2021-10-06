Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2021) - Quantum eMotion Inc. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") today announced a significant expansion of its global patent portfolio. The company has recently filed for a patent application covering a minimalistic chip which utilizes the computer's hardware to both power an on-chip quantum entropy source and turn the resulting entropy signal into random numbers of quantum origin on the go. The product will eventually be a plug-and-play ultraportable QRNG module that provides easy-to-use hardware protection for consumer electronics.

Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion, commented "Quantum eMotion is proud to announce that it has developed a new technology bridging the gap between quantum-level cryptography and consumer electronics. This is an important step toward fulfilling our vision of deploying our patent-protected technology based on quantum electron tunneling in a multitude of applications."

Quantum eMotion takes intellectual property seriously and has now three generations of patent applications while working on several additional technologies. The two first patent application generations, which have evolved respectively around international applications PCT/CA2015/050408 and PCT/CA2018/051660, respectively, have matured in more than 20 granted patents in various countries and remains pending in several additional jurisdictions. The third-generation patent application has been filed only recently and is patent pending worldwide.

"We are continuously expanding and strengthening our patent portfolio to secure it as a significant vector of value creation for our shareholders" added Francis Bellido.

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Financial Services, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

