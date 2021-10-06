The "Finland Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report covering the Finnish Data Centre market provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.
Key Topics Covered:
- Summary Box Finnish Data Centre Landscape Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Finland
- The Key Finnish Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Finnish Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2020 to 2024)
- Finnish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2020 to 2024)
- Finnish Data Centre Power Costs in Euro per kWH
- The Key Finnish Data Centre Clusters
- Finnish Data Centre Pricing forecast in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2020 to 2024)
- Finnish Data Centre Revenues forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- Finnish Public Cloud Revenues forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- The Key Trends in the Finnish Data Centre Market
- Finnish Data Centre Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- Equinix Data Centre
- Ficolo Data Centre
- Hetzner Online Helsinki Data Centre
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjzwvf
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005657/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de